Gold Beats Blue 13-10 In Notre Dame Spring Game

The Notre Dame Gold Team beat the Blue Team by a 13-10 score in the Blue-Gold Game

The Gold Team overcome a halftime deficit to pull out a 13-10 victory over the Blue Team in the annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game.

Notre Dame's Blue Team took a 10-0 lead into halftime behind a brilliant performance by the defense, who picked off three passes in the first half. In the second half the Gold offense got going thanks to talented freshman Jadarian Price.

Price took a screen pass from classmate Steve Angeli and used a block from Zeke Correll to get some space. Once Price got a hole he exploded for a 51-yard touchdown to get the Gold team on the board.

The Denison (Texas) High School native rushed for just 12 yards on nine attempts, but he caught eight passes for 104 yards, including that 51-yard score.

Angeli got his chance to make his presence felt on the final game-winning drive. He completed eight straight passes for 66 yards to get the offense into the red zone. Angeli then took matters into his own hands - or legs - and scrambled into the end zone from 10 yards out as time expired for the win.

Angeli finished the game 11-17 for 180 yards through the air and he added 10 yards on the ground while accounting for both of the Gold Team touchdowns.

Defensively, end Rylie Mills was a standout, racking up three tackles for loss and a sack. Linebackers Marist Liufau and Jordan Botelho both picked Drew Pyne off in the first half.

Pyne struggled, completing 22-33 passes but they went for just 185 yards and he was picked off three times, but one was called back by a penalty. The top rusher was sophomore Audric Estime, who rushed for 59 yards on 13 carries.

The Gold Team out-gained the Blue Team 368 to 146 in the game.

