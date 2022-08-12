Notre Dame Notebook: Harry Hiestand Talks Jarrett Patterson's Move, Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, More

NOTRE DAME, Ind – Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand is all about football. Now in his second stint as the program's line coach, Hiestand is right back where he left off when he coached Fighting Irish linemen like Zack Martin, Ronnie Stanley, Mike McGlinchey and Quenton Nelson from 2012-2017.

Hiestand’s high standards and attention to detail helped turn that quartet into 1st round NFL Draft picks, but Nelson and McGlinchey were also the program’s last offensive linemen to be selected in the first round in 2018.

Thursday’s post-practice offensive line ritual was exactly the same as it was in Hiestand’s first go-round at Notre Dame. He kept his linemen on the field for extra work before he strolled into the Irish Athletic Center for a pair of interview sessions with the Notre Dame media.

Here are a few of Hiestand’s thoughts:

NO CONCERNS ABOUT PATTERSON'S MOVE

Fifth-year senior Jarrett Patterson has been Notre Dame’s starting center for the last three seasons, with 34 career starts at the position. The veteran blocker is now at left guard for his final season, and it's a position his skills fit well.

“I had zero concerns (about moving him to guard),” Hiestand said. “Naturally for him I wouldn’t expect him not to (have concerns). He’s a very good athlete, very good football player. He’s smart, he’s tough, and he’s strong. Now he’s not snapping the ball. So … you know …”

ZEKE CORRELL'S MOVE TO CENTER

Patterson moved to guard in order to make room for senior Zeke Correll, who thrust himself into the starting lineup with a great spring. Patterson's injury this spring opened up that door for the Cincinnati native.

“(The move to center has been) exactly what you would think,” Hiestand explained. “He blocks people. He’s competitive, he’s strong, he’s tough. He’s there every day. He’s a warrior, he’s a warrior. He’s built for the center position. He has very good leverage, he’s strong as heck. He got the job done.”

ON BLAKE FISHER

Blake Fisher started his freshman season (2021) at left tackle, but a knee injury forced him to miss the next 11 games. He started at right tackle in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State, and he's now locked into that position as a true sophomore.

For Fisher it's all about continuing to learn and improve.

“Every player out there has good things or bad things happen to him, it’s all how you react to it and what you learn as you go through it,” Hiestand said. “That’s what Training Camp is for, we try to put them in as many situations where they get challenged and have to make adjustments, have to make a block, a communication, a call. Then they’re going to fail some, and when they fail, how do they handle it? What do they learn from it?”

JOSHUA LUGG "NOTRE DAME MAN"

Sixth-year senior Joshua Lugg has the distinction of being the only Notre Dame lineman who played for Hiestand, which he did in 2017. Lugg has played in 49 of Notre Dame’s 50 games over the last four years. He started every game except the Fiesta Bowl at right tackle last year and now he’s moving inside to right guard for his final season.

Hiestand was asked about Patterson's comment about Lugg being a "Notre Dame Man."

“Absolutely,” Hiestand stated. “Every day he comes not only to contribute to what we’re doing as a team, but really has a care and a passion for helping people around him. Not just linemen, everybody. When he walks in the building, he wants to see you have success. He wants to see you have success. He wants to see everybody on that team have success. Caring more about (others) than yourself is a bigger challenge today than it used to be. He’s a great example of that.”

ON JOE ALT

Joe Alt entered the starting lineup last October against Virginia Tech, and he locked down the left tackle spot from that moment. The true freshman, who played tight end in high school, was a key cog in an offensive line that was much better at season’s end than it was when the season opened.

“This is really important to Joe, so Joe is going to get better because Joe decides to get better,” Hiestand noted. “The more times you do something, the more reps you have — he’s on a steady improvement.”

ON BILLY SCHRAUTH

Freshman Billy Schrauth was one of the crown jewels of Notre Dame's 2022 offensive recruiting class. As talented as he is, Schrauth and the rest of the rookie line class is just trying to keep their heads above water.

“No, his head is spinning,” Hiestand said when asked if Schrauth could get in the mix. “We’re still putting plays in and he’s trying to figure out the snap count. But he’ll eventually get there. It’s repetition. When you keep hearing something for the first —e very day we go ‘okay, here’s this play’ — and now it’s a brand new play for him, and that’s all he’s thinking about. ‘How do I get this?’”

OTHERS WORKING IN THE MIX

Hiestand was asked about other players that are getting in the mix along the offensive line.

"I’d say I haven’t been disappointed by any of them," Hiestand explained. "I like what Tosh (Baker) is doing, he’s progressing from the spring. Rocco’s (Spindler) playing more aggressive. Pat (Coogan) at center, he’s like Billy, he hadn’t taken any snaps in the spring so he’s on the right path. And then Andrew (Kristofic), I like where he is. .... There’s really nobody stepping out above anybody but there also hasn’t been any disappointments as far as ‘Geez, he’s not playing close to what he’s capable of.’”

JOEY TANONA'S RETIREMENT

Freshman offensive lineman Joey Tanona was one of the top players to sign in Notre Dame’s 2022 class. He was ranked the No. 63 overall player, per On3. Tanona was in a car accident last winter and was not able to recover from his injuries. Head coach Marcus Freeman announced Tanona’s retirement from football last week.

“It’s just unfortunate,” said Hiestand. “It’s … what can you say. You just wish him luck. He’s a wonderful young man and a great family. Go on and try to achieve what you’re capable of achieving and be the best at whatever you end up doing. He’s a helluva kid. It’s sad.”

