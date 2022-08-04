Notre Dame Has Strengths It Can Build Its Offense Around

Notre Dame needing to improve on offense in 2022 isn't a novel concept, and it's been a topic of conversation for years. If Notre Dame wants to take a leap forward as a program the offense improving is at the top of the to-do list. Whether that happens in 2022 remains to be seen, but there are certainly strengths to build around.

Notre Dame has a number of players and/or positions that are poised to be quite good in 2022.

Here's a look at the aspects of the offense Irish Breakdown is most confident in being strengths for Notre Dame in 2022.

1. MICHAEL MAYER - There is no doubt that Notre Dame's best returning offensive player - if not the best overall player - is junior tight end Michael Mayer. Notre Dame will absolutely build its offense around the standout tight end, who set program single-season records with 71 catches for 840 yards last season. Mayer also tied the single-season tight end record with seven touchdown receptions.

Now a junior, Mayer is expected to emerge as one of the nation's best players, regardless of position. He'll clearly be a focal point of the Irish offense, but Mayer can and should continue improving his game. As good as he was last fall, the Kentucky native was still just a sophomore, and his game still has room for improvement.

That's a scary thought for opponents.

2. OFFENSIVE LINE SHOULD BE EXCELLENT - Notre Dame's offensive line struggled mightily last season, but despite those woes expectations are sky high in 2022. In fact, Lindy's ranked the Irish offensive line as the nation's best group of blockers heading into the 2022 season.

Whether or not the unit can get to that level remains to be seen, but there is no doubt it should be a strength for the Notre Dame offense. The return of Harry Hiestand to coach the line is certainly a huge boost, but this Irish squad does not lack for talent, depth or experience.

Sophomore tackles Blake Fisher and Joe Alt are poised to form one of the nation's best tackle tandems, and Jarrett Patterson is one of the best returning interior players. If the unit can mesh together there is no doubt Notre Dame's run game will see a big jump and the line will emerge as one of the nation's best.

3. RUNNING BACK TALENT IS IMPRESSIVE - Putting the running backs into this conversation is certainly a big projection, but the unit is talented. This is especially true if sophomore Logan Diggs is able to come back sooner rather than later after he injured his shoulder in the spring.

Notre Dame has talent and diversity in its backfield, and the unit is poised for a big jump in production.

Junior running back Chris Tyree is a home run hitter that should add big play production in the run game and pass game. Sophomore Audric Estime has the tools to become a go-to ball carrier and Diggs has an excellent all-around game. If they can stay healthy there is no doubt this group will be a strength of the Irish offense.

4. THE IRISH HAVE ATHLETES - If Notre Dame isn't successful on offense this season it won't be because they lack athleticism, and that's true at every position. Will that athleticism and speed come with strong fundamentals, will it result in big production? That remains to be seen, but the athleticism is there.

