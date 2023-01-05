IB Nation Sports Talk: Notre Dame Midweek Mailbag

It might be the offseason, but there are still plenty of Notre Dame football questions, and we discussed many of those topics in our latest IB Nation Sports Talk Mailbag. This is our regular Wednesday night show that you can listen to every week at 6:00 PM ET.

You won't want to miss all the great questions we were asked in the latest show.

We discussed how good the Notre Dame defense can be next season. We had some disagreement about how the defense performed this season and where Al Washington's defensive line is.

Other topics include whether Notre Dame should go after former wide receiver commit CJ Williams, who just announced he is transferring from Southern Cal, the impatience some fans have about letting young players develop vs needing to go to the transfer portal, the up and down play of the Irish linebackers. We also discuss if Notre Dame should pursue Anthony Lucas, who just announced he is transferring from Texas A&M.

We talked about the leadership of the offensive line and if Marcus Freeman, as the head coach, can still coach a position for the Irish. We also discussed the latest with the scholarship count and could Tyler Buchner transfer if the Irish land Sam Hartman from Wake Forest.

We also closed the show with Rapid Fire. Topics include:

* Besides Tyler Buchner, which Notre Dame players impressed us the most in the Gator Bowl?

* The new NIL deal Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison signed.

* Will Jim Harbaugh stay at Michigan or will he bolt for the NFL.

* The possibility March Madness could expand to 90 teams.

* Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy threatening to take a reporter's media access for a question he didn't like.

* Our broadcasting influences.

