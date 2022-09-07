Inside Look At Marshall: Defensive Standouts

The stats don't do enough justice to illustrate just how talented Marshall is on the defensive side of the football. They boast a potential difference maker on each level, including a few players who should probably be playing at a higher level of football.

Their linebacker room is especially strong, showcasing a dynamic second level of their defense. This isn't just a rollover game that Notre Dame can make light of. Marshall has several playmakers that the offense must account for on Saturday.

KOBY CUMBERLANDER, DE

Game 1 Stats: 7 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack

An undersized pass rusher at 6-3 and 235 pounds, Cumberlandwe is fresh off of a fantastic outing against Norfolk State in week one. He was making plays in the backfield all day, applying countless moments of pressure.

Speed and effort is the name of the game for Cumberlander. He has a smooth first step and is able to win the corner pretty consistently. Cumberlander plays with a nonstop motor to make a variety of plays working in pursuit. He can have his issues working at the point of attack due to lack of size if his hands are right.

After seeing some powerful ends in week one, Notre Dame will be seeing a completely different brand of pass rusher this week. They will have to counteract the finesse game of Cumberlander and make sure that they are quick off the snap.

ABRAHAM BEAUPLAN, WLB

Game 1 Stats: 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 hurry

The heart and soul of the Thundering Herd defense, Beauplan is talented enough to be a contributor on the Power Five level. On his level, he is the best player on the field more often than not.

Aggressive with a very quick trigger, Beauplan gets downhill in a hurry against the run. He is also a smooth athlete who can make a variety of plays working to the perimeter. Beauplan’s eyes are fantastic as a processor, seeming to proactively see things before they happen in front of him.

This is a menace to Notre Dame’s offensive line. They did not do a good enough job working to the second level against Ohio State and will need to improve on it against Marshall. If they can’t, the Senior linebacker and his running mates on the second level have a chance to make a lot of plays on Saturday.

ELI NEAL, MLB

Game 1 Stats: 3 tackles, 0.5 TFL

Neal plays a lot bigger than his 6-2, 228-pound frame would indicate. He mans the MIKE Backer position and plays it with some very bad intentions on the middle of the Marshall defense.

Speaking of quick triggers, Neal has it. He has zero issue getting downhill and playing phucial. Neal consistently comes to balance as a tackles, rarely missing an opportunity in space. His sideline to sideline range is adequate, possessing enough speed to work outside the tackles at a decent rate.

The biggest issues with Neal is forcing him out of the box and making him play in space. Notre Dame will need to make him uncomfortable.

CHARLIE GRAY, STUD BACKER

Game 1 Stats: 8 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks

The “Stud Backer” is Marshall’s version of the Rover. Gray excelled in that alignment in week one, making a bevy of plays in the run and pass game.

Despite playing a ton in space, Gray is a pretty physical player who can also survive in the box as a stacked linebacker. He is explosive working from depth, showcasing the ability to close quickly on ball carriers. Gray is a bit of a guesser but when he makes the right decision, he has the closing speed to make some big plays.

Notre Dame will have to force Gray into some bad decisions. The RPO game is predicated on making defenders wrong and that should be the mission on how to toy with the talented senior defender.

STEVEN GILMORE, CB

Game 1 Stats: 1 pass breakup

The younger brother of All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore, he is a slightly undersized outside cornerback who brings an impressive level of understanding to the position. Gilmore has been a mainstay for the Thundering Herd for several years.

He is a sticky man cover corner who seems to always be in the proper position. Gilmore has a nice level of foot quickness that allows him to stay in phase even against quicker receivers. There is also some upside for him to work inside, which he has done at points during his Marshall career, making him a bit of a matchup negator.

While Gilmore will spend the majority of his time on the outside, he has the talent to limit the impact on one side of the field. Notre Dame will have to showcase their physicality in this matchup to get the best of the diminutive defensive back.

