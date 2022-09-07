Inside Look At Marshall: Offensive Standouts

It’s been an off-season of turnover with quarterback Grant Wells (transferred to Virginia Tech) and star running back Rasheen Ali (time away from the program) creating an absence from an offense that had its moments last season.

Following the team’s 55-3 opening game victory against Norfolk State, there were several new contributors who made a substantial impact in the opener. Couple that with a few returning contributors and the Thundering Herd offense brings some intrigue heading into their matchup with Notre Dame.

HENRY COLUMBI, QB

Game 1 Stats: 24-26, 92.3%, 205 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 163.5 rating / 6 carries, 11 rushing yards

It has been quite a journey for super senior quarterback Henry Columbi. From backing up Jordan Love at Utah State, to starting several games at Texas Tech, Columbi got off to a solid start last week in his Marshall debut.

Your modern spread quarterback, Columbi has his most success getting the ball out of his hands quickly. He has a quick snappy delivery and is a sound decision maker for the most part. It is his accuracy that sticks out most, showing solid ball placement to the short to intermediate levels of the field. Columbi is a sound extender who can work out of struggle and does nice work in the RPO game.

Rhythm is the most important thing for Columbi. If he is able to stay on time early, the offense has a chance to get methodical off quickly. Speeding up his internal clock and forcing some rash decisions will be important.

KHALAN LABORN, RB

Game 1 Stats: 12 carries, 102 yards, 8.5 YPC, 2 TD / 1 catch, 7 yards

At one time, Laborn was considered one of the top running back recruits in the country, eventually leading to Florida State. After struggling with consistency and health, he now enters his sixth year as a key contributor for the Thundering Herd.

Laborn brings an impressive level of explosiveness that you would expect from a former top recruit. In their first game against Norfolk State, Laborn brought a no nonsense approach, quickly getting vertical and creating several big gains. He wasn’t overly creative but efficient with a propensity to make some chunk plays.

Laborn is a true inside track runner who won’t lose a ton of yardage. He has the opportunity to keep an offense on track and keep the chains moving. Expect a heavy dose of him early on in this game to hopefully keep the offense on schedule.

COREY GAMMAGE, WR

Game 1 Stats: 2 catches, 20 yards, 1 TD

Gammage is the Thundering Herd most impressive offensive weapon by a decent margain. He is coming off an outstanding 2021 campaign, serving as the team’s most consistent weapon in the passing game.

His size is what immediately pops off screen at 6-4 and 220 pounds. Gammage is able to do his biggest damage working at the catch point, showing a nice ability to elevate and win through contact. He is also a pretty nice athlete linearly with solid deep speed for his size. His impact as a YAC player is the biggest surprise for Gammage. He can be a headache to corral as a ball carrier in space.

The star wideout is going to have an advantage against every defensive back when it comes to size. Gammage is one of those players who is always open even when he’s covered due to his sheer size. Notre Dame will have to match physicality in this particular matchup.

CHARLES MONTGOMERY, WR

Game 1 Stats: 4 catches, 14 yards, 3.5 YPC

The diminutive slot receiver is expected to give Marshall a boost with his after catch ability in their heavy RPO system. In the opener, his impact was limited, but he still brings an element to the offense that is absent.

Montgomery will never be a huge weapon down the field. He makes his impact in his ability to manipulate space and create opportunities after the catch. You should expect him to be involved in both the screen game and RPO game in this contest. His smoothness working in space is his biggest calling card.

Marshall is going to stress Notre Dame to the perimeter and Montgomery is going to be a big part of it. They will have to tackle well in space to limit their impact.

TALIK KEATON, WR

Game 1 Stats: 8 catches, 71 yards, 8.9 YPC

Keaton is coming off being the leading receiver in the opener for Marshall. He brings a smooth and athletic profile, showing the talent to work inside and out at 6-1 and 191 pounds.

While he isn’t the YAC weapon that Montgomery is or the skyscraper that Gammage was, Keaton is a solid mixture of both players. He is a smooth route runner and has a craftiness to him. Keaton just has a knack for creating plays to multiple levels of the field.

Keaton is the wide receiver who serves as the safety blanket for Columbi. In big moments, Notre Dame should be ready for No. 1 to be the key target.

DEVIN MILLER, TE

Game 1 Stats: 4 catches, 39 yards, 9.8 YPC

More of an H back than traditional tight end, Miller wears a lot of hats for the Thundering Herd. He is an experienced member of the offense who should be counted upon to bring a level of consistency to the position.

Miller is a smooth customer who is used as a short to intermediate route runner, as well as an after catch player off of delays. He isn’t an overly explosive player but does have a nice mix of short area quickness and straight line speed. The versatility he brings is his biggest asset to the offense.

While he will never be a key part of the passing attack, Miller is a nice complimentary weapon that the second level of a defense has to keep tabs on. If Marshall gets the run game going early, he could be an asset off of play action.

ETHAN DRISKELL, OT

Driskell is by far the most talented player up front for the Thundering Herd. Now a starter for the team, he looks the part of a next level offensive lineman on the blind side.

The Junior is a massive dude, boasting incredible size at 6-9 and 314 pounds. Driskell also possesses a nice blend of flexibility and foot quickness that can take you a bit by surprise. His height can affect his ability to establish leverage and there is major power that needs to continue to be added to his frame.

With power giving him trouble. Driskell could have some tough matchups against both Isaiah Foskey and Rylie Mills. Matching speed with him will not most likely be an advantageous idea.

TRENT HOLLER, OG

It was a really nice opening game from Holler, who spent several seasons a part of the East Carolina program. Holler could have potentially worked as an offensive guard or center on their front. He seems to have settled in nicely at left guard in the first game.

Holler is a very efficient mover and plays incredibly hard. He is able to establish leverage early on in reps and does a solid job maintaining leverage despite possessing below average length. His effort allows Holler to create some movement at the point of attack, boasting a pretty strong core overall.

The East Carolina transfer is the energizer bunny of the group. As his energy goes, the run game goes. He will be a key player to watch to gauge how things are going offensively.

KENDRICK SARTOR, OT

2021 Stats: Started all 12 games at left tackle

After playing every game at left tackle in 2021, Sartor took his experience over to the right side to make room for Ethan Driskell. His size is the first thing you notice on film, listed at 6-7 and 316 pounds. He is by far those most experienced offensive lineman for the Herd, bringing excellent leadership skills to the table.

Athletically, Sartor is a much better fit on the right side. He brings a great frame to the position but is just a moderate athlete. Speed can give Sartor major concerns. He can, however, create some easy movement at times at the point of attack.

In the team’s heavy RPO approach, the big worry is that Sartor is able to tap into his natural power and get in a rhythm working run action. If Notre Dame can force him to work in space, they should be able to take advantage of his athleticism deficiencies.

