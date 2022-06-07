Breaking Down Irish Invasion Standouts CJ Carr, Kaleb Beasley And More

Irish Breakdown dives into analysis of the standouts from the Notre Dame Irish Invasion camp

Notre Dame held its annual Irish Invasion camp this past weekend, and there were a number of impact players on campus. The Irish also hosted a very important member of the 2023 class for an official visit.

In our latest show we breakdown the performances of the top players, discuss the latest with their recruitments and answer questions from Irish Breakdown subscribers and listeners.

Our show kicks off with analysis of Saline (Mich.) High School quarterback CJ Carr, who was a standout from the camp. During the show is when it broke that Carr was making a decision on Thursday night, and we talked plenty about where Notre Dame stands with Carr from a recruiting standpoint.

We also talked about standout wide receiver Cam Williams, running back Aneyas Williams, tight end Jack Larsen, in-state athletes Mylan Graham, Brauntae Johnson and Patrick Clacks, and of course the camp's top performance, Tennessee cornerback Kaleb Beasley.

We also talked about the official visit this weekend from Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle offensive tackle Elijah Paige. The Arizona standout is a 2023 prospect and a player the Irish staff likes quite a bit.

