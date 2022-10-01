Notre Dame Is Poised To Go On A Run Coming Out Of The Break

Marcus Freeman's tenure at Notre Dame got off to a rough start with the Fighting Irish dropping the first two games of the 2022 season. The Irish have won their last two games, including a dominant win over North Carolina.

Notre Dame is off this weekend, and the bye week provides the Irish with a chance to self scout, make adjustments and continuing building on the last two wins. In fact, the way the schedule shakes out, the Irish have a chance to go on a run coming out of the bye week.

In our most recent show we break down why we think Notre Dame has a chance to go on a run, and we discuss the areas where the Fighting Irish must continue adjusting and improving in order to keep rolling.

On offense, we spend a lot of time talking about the need for Tommy Rees to keep adjusting and building. Whipping North Carolina was a good start, but the Tar Heels aren't very good on defense. Rees has to get his unit playing at a higher level, which means building on the win over UNC.

There are changes that are still needed schematically, but more importantly from a personnel standpoint. We spend some time discussing why it's so incredibly important that Rees do whatever it takes to get freshman receive Tobias Merriweather and freshman tight end Eli Raridon more involved in the offense, especially the pass game.

A big reason, which we break down in the video, is that getting taller, faster, vertical players in the game more helps quarterback Drew Pyne. Notre Dame isn't the team they thought they were going to be now that Tyler Buchner is down and Pyne is in. That's not a bad thing, it's just different, and Rees and the staff need to use the bye week to make the necessary adjustments and adaptations.

On defense, Notre Dame has been doing some very good things, but there are still areas where improvement is possible .... and needed. Continuing to see the defensive line surging - especially end Isaiah Foskey - is a must.

Linebacker play can and still must get better, and on the back end the Irish have played quite well despite not getting top play from cornerback Cam Hart. Should Hart break out in the second half like he should the Notre Dame defense could be very, very dangerous in the second half.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter