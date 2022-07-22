Jarrett Patterson Named To Rimington Trophy Watch List

Notre Dame players continue to garner a great deal of preseason attention, and veteran offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson is the latest. Patterson was named to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy.

The Rimington Trophy is named after former Nebraska star Dave Rimington, and it goes annually to the nation's best center. The award was first handed out in 2000, but a Notre Dame player has never won the award. Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum won the award following the 2021 season.

Pro Football Focus recently released its Top 25 list for returning interior linemen (guards and center), and Patterson ranked No. 2 on that list. He was listed as the top center on the PFF breakdown.

Patterson has been Notre Dame's starting center the last three seasons, but there's a chance he won't be playing the position in 2022. Irish Breakdown has reported in the past that Patterson could be moved to guard this fall as the Notre Dame staff looks to put its best five-man rotation on the field.

The expectation is that if Patterson does move out to left guard he'll be playing next to senior Zeke Correll, who is expected to take over at center. Correll started two games at center in 2020 when Patterson was lost to a season-ending injury. Correll started five games at left guard a season ago, but it was obvious he is more comfortable playing center.

Wherever he plays, Patterson will be expected to provide the Irish line with veteran leadership and consistent play. Patterson is coming off a torn pectoral muscle injury that cost him the spring. He is expected to be back to full strength by the time the season starts, and if he is there is little down he'll get back to being one of the teams better players.

