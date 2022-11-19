Jayson Ademilola, Tobias Merriweather, Brandon Joseph Ruled Out vs Boston College

Notre Dame will be without two veterans and a top freshman today when it takes on Boston College. The Irish announced that senior defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola, senior safety Brandon Joseph and freshman wide receiver Tobias Merriweather will not play today.

Ademilola was banged up during practice and was ruled out before the game due to a head injury. Not having Ademilola is a loss for a Notre Dame defensive line that needs to dominate a struggling BC offensive line. Ademilola has 24 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks on the season.

Joseph will miss his second straight game with a lower body injury that he has battled with for weeks. The senior didn't play against Navy last week and was limited in the win over Clemson as well. Joseph has 27 tackles, a pass break up and an interception on the season.

Merriweather is also missing his second straight game. He suffered a concussion in practice and missed the Navy game. The talented rookie was starting to get more and more playing time prior to the injury. His injury and the recent departure of veteran Joe Wilkins Jr. has severely weakened the numbers at an already thin wide receiver position group.

