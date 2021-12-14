Joe Alt Named To ESPN Freshman All-American Team

Notre Dame was expected to have a Freshman All-American at left tackle this season, but I don't know how many people bet that it would be Joe Alt. That's exactly what happened, as Alt was named a Freshman All-American by ESPN, and you can bet it won't be the last time this happens for Alt.

Alt was the fourth different player to start at left tackle for the Irish in 2021, but when he finally took over at the position he brought much-needed stability. Classmate Blake Fisher got the start at left tackle and was expected to be the star freshman on the blind side.

Fisher went down with a season-ending knee injury in the opener against Florida State. Notre Dame then turned to sophomore Michael Carmody, who also went down with an injury, which thrust sophomore Tosh Baker into the starting lineup. That is when Alt took over, and he never looked back.

Here is what ESPN's analysts had to say about why Alt was chosen for this honor:

"Alt made this final season rendition after filling in when injuries hit the Irish up front. He more than held his own. We saw upside in the former three-star prospect but could not have predicted his immediate success at left tackle. He was sound from a technical standpoint and very talented in pass protection." - Tom Luginbill

"Alt was part of a transformed Notre Dame offensive line that came together late in the season. He had a transformation himself, as he was a tight end in high school and is now going to be a staple on the Irish offensive line." - Tom VanHaaran

