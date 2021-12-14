Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    Joe Alt Named To ESPN Freshman All-American Team

    Notre Dame freshman left tackle Joe Alt was named a Freshman All-American by ESPN
    Author:

    Notre Dame was expected to have a Freshman All-American at left tackle this season, but I don't know how many people bet that it would be Joe Alt. That's exactly what happened, as Alt was named a Freshman All-American by ESPN, and you can bet it won't be the last time this happens for Alt.

    Alt was the fourth different player to start at left tackle for the Irish in 2021, but when he finally took over at the position he brought much-needed stability. Classmate Blake Fisher got the start at left tackle and was expected to be the star freshman on the blind side. 

    Fisher went down with a season-ending knee injury in the opener against Florida State. Notre Dame then turned to sophomore Michael Carmody, who also went down with an injury, which thrust sophomore Tosh Baker into the starting lineup. That is when Alt took over, and he never looked back.

    Here is what ESPN's analysts had to say about why Alt was chosen for this honor:

    "Alt made this final season rendition after filling in when injuries hit the Irish up front. He more than held his own. We saw upside in the former three-star prospect but could not have predicted his immediate success at left tackle. He was sound from a technical standpoint and very talented in pass protection." - Tom Luginbill

    "Alt was part of a transformed Notre Dame offensive line that came together late in the season. He had a transformation himself, as he was a tight end in high school and is now going to be a staple on the Irish offensive line." - Tom VanHaaran

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Read More

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Joe Alt
    Football

    Joe Alt Named To ESPN Freshman All-American Team

    just now
    Kevin Austin
    Football

    Notre Dame Has A Wide Receiver Problem That Must Be Addressed

    2 hours ago
    Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
    Football

    Notre Dame Notebook: Irish Captains Prepare For Season Finale, Oklahoma State, Perhaps The NFL?

    4 hours ago
    CJ Williams 2
    Recruiting

    Wide Receiver CJ Williams De-Commits From Notre Dame

    12 hours ago
    Tyler Buchner
    Football

    Notre Dame's Future At Quarterback Is On The Roster, Not In The Portal

    16 hours ago
    Michael Mayer
    Football

    Michael Mayer and Kyle Hamilton Named Associated Press All-Americans

    17 hours ago
    Marcus Freeman
    Football

    Take Five: Players Leaving Early, Marcus Freeman Practice Style, Notre Dame Recruiting

    19 hours ago
    Isaiah Foskey
    Football

    Stay or Go: Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey Has A Tough Decision To Make

    Dec 13, 2021