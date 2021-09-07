Notre Dame Kicker Jonathan Doerer Named Lou Groza Award Star Of The Week

Notre Dame veteran kicker Jonathan Doerer was named the Lou Groza Award Star of the Week

Notre Dame fifth-year senior placekicker Jonathan Doerer was named the Lou Groza Award Star of the Week.

Doerer kicked a 41-yard field goal in overtime to give Notre Dame a 41-38 victory over Florida State on Monday. It was the first road overtime victory for the Irish in program history.

Doerer, a graduate student, also made a 48-yard field goal in the second quarter. He was 5-for-5 on point-after attempts and four of his seven kickoffs went for touchbacks

Doerer was the first player to win a game for Notre Dame on the final play since Kyle Brindza made a 32-yard field goal in the 2014 Music Bowl against LSU. Notre Dame won that game 31-28.

