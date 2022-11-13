Notre Dame Jumps Up To No. 19 In The USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Notre Dame improved to 7-3 after hanging on to a big halftime lead while besting Navy by a 35-32 score. The victory was part of a wild weekend of college football action, and the end result was the Irish jumping up to No. 19 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

Notre Dame was unranked two weeks ago but entered the poll at No. 25 last week after beating Clemson. The Irish are now up six more spots to the current ranking with last week's No. 18 (Texas), No. 19 (Liberty), No. 20 (Illinois) and No. 24 (Kentucky) teams all losing. No. 16 NC State lost at home to Boston College and No. 17 Tulane lost to Central Florida, which also helped bolster Notre Dame's current ranking.

The Irish play the Eagles this weekend for their last home game of the season. Notre Dame ends the regular season with a road game against USC, who moved up to No. 6 after their Friday night victory over Colorado.

Clemson climbed up three spots to No. 9 after whipping Louisville 31-16. Notre Dame is currently 2-1 against ranked opponents, beating the Tigers and No. 11 North Carolina while losing the season opener to No. 2 Ohio State.

Notre Dame ranked No. 20 in last week's second installment of the College Football Playoff rankings.

