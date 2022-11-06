Skip to main content

Notre Dame Jumps Up To No. 20 In The Associated Press Poll

Notre Dame jumped up to No. 20 in the latest Associated Press Poll after its win over Clemson

Notre Dame is now back in the polls after its dominant 35-14 win over Clemson, which improved the Irish to 6-3 on the season. Notre Dame went from unranked last week to No. 20 in the latest Associated Press poll.

It was a dominant performance for the Irish, who led 28-0 at one point and were never challenged by Clemson. The Irish have now won 27 straight regular season games against ACC opponents.

Notre Dame began the season No. 5 in the rankings but fell out after losing its first two games of the season. The Fighting Irish have won six of their last seven games, including wins over three opponents that were ranked when the games were played (BYU, Syracuse, Clemson).

The Irish currently have wins over No. 12 Clemson (35-14) and No. 15 North Carolina (45-32). The Irish play No. 8 USC at the end of the season. Playing Navy (3-6) and Boston College (2-7) gives Notre Dame a chance to get a lot of momentum going into that matchup against the Trojans on Nov. 26.

Notre Dame kicks off against Navy at noon next Saturday.

