Keys To Victory For Notre Dame Over Marshall

Notre Dame (0-1) kicks off its 2022 home slate this weekend when the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) come to town. Marshall beat Norfolk State in its opener by a 55-3 score, and the Irish are coming off a tough loss to 3rd-ranked Ohio State.

For Notre Dame the keys to victory aren't just about what it takes to beat a Marshall team that isn't on their level, it's also about what is needed for the Irish to build and become the team they're expected to be.

In our Keys to Victory show we break down what we are looking for from the Fighting Irish in all three phases of the game.

For the Notre Dame offense the game begins with eliminating the mistakes and negating the missed opportunities that plagued them in the season opener. The Irish line needs to be more consistent and get more of a push, which is a concern against a Marshall defense that was quite good at creating disruptions a season ago.

Notre Dame also needs to build confidence on offense, which means a fast start is a must. Starting off hot would not only result in the Irish dominating, it would also give the unit some much-needed confidence, and this is especially true for quarterback Tyler Buchner.

The Irish offensive staff also needs to put more emphasis on getting the ball on the perimeter and to its perimeter weapons.

Defensively, the Irish need to be aggressive against a Marshall offense that is going to build its game plan around the quick game. Creating negatives and putting Marshall behind the sticks is a key to shutting them down.

Notre Dame's big-time players - veterans like Isaiah Foskey, Jayson Ademilola and Cam Hart - did not play to their ability against the Buckeyes. Those three, and linebacker Marist Liufau, need to bring their A Game against the Herd.

Notre Dame didn't force any turnovers against Ohio State, but Marshall was one of the worst turnover teams in the country last season. A key for the Irish is forcing turnovers, especially early.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter