Notre Dame's Latest Bowl Projections Are All Over The Place

Notre Dame improved to 4-3 this weekend when it earned its first true blowout win of the season, a 44-21 victory over UNLV. The Irish have the toughest part of their schedule coming up, and how they handle that will have a major say in where the Irish go bowling at the end of the season.

The latest bowl projections are all over the place.

Mark Schlabach of ESPN and College Football News both have the Irish taking on the Utah Utes in the Holiday Bowl. Utah is 5-2 and had a bye week this past weekend, which followed their 43-42 win over then undefeated USC. Notre Dame and Utah have only faced each other one time, a game the Irish won 28-3 back in 2010.

Kyle Bonagura of ESPN has the Irish set to face Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl. The Terps are a surprising 6-2 after their 31-24 win over Northwestern this past weekend. Notre Dame and Maryland haven't faced each other since 2011, a game the Irish won 45-21. The only other meeting came in 2022, which was also a Notre Dame victory (22-0).

Bleacher Report has Notre Dame set to face Minnesota in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Minnesota is also 4-3 and is coming off a beat down from Penn State, a game the Nittany Lions won 45-17. It's the third straight loss for the Gophers. Notre Dame is 4-0-1 all time against Minnesota, with the last meeting coming back in 1938, a game the Irish won 19-0.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports and Athlon Sports both have Notre Dame set to play in the Gator Bowl. Palm has the Irish set to play Arkansas while Athlon has them slated to play the Florida Gators.

Notre Dame has never played Arkansas, although the two teams were originally scheduled to play in 2020 before Covid-19 shook up the season. Notre Dame has played Florida just once. Notre Dame beat the Gators 39-28 in the Sugar Bowl following the 1991 season.

