Linebacker JD Bertrand Ruled Out vs Navy

20th-ranked Notre Dame has a late scratch for its matchup against Navy as the Fighting Irish announced senior linebacker JD Bertrand is now out after going through warm ups. The 6-3 Irish are going to be without a pair of defensive starters for today's game, as safety Brandon Joseph was ruled out earlier in the day.

The nature of Bertrand's injury, or reason for him being pulled out after warm ups, has not been listed by the school.

Bertrand has been playing outstanding football in recent games and leads the Irish defense with 60 tackles, including 29 solo stops. The next closest defender is rover Jack Kiser, who has 37 tackles. With Bertrand out we'll likely see Kiser play a lot more than he has in recent games, assuming he's back to being healthy as well after being limited in recent games. We should also see more Prince Kollie and possibly freshman Junior Tuihalamaka in place of Bertrand.

Notre Dame's defense already had a tough test in facing the Navy triple option, and Bertrand was expected to be a major force against the option. The Irish defensive line will need to step up, and the depth at linebacker will be tested.

The Irish and Midshipmen kick off at noon (eastern) on ABC. Notre Dame is 6-3 and Navy is 3-6. The Irish have won four straight in this rivalry.

