Notre Dame Safety Litchfield Ajavon Enters The Transfer Portal

Notre Dame junior safety Litchfield Ajavon has entered the transfer portal and will leave the program

Notre Dame junior safety Litchfield Ajavon has entered the transfer portal and intends to transfer away from the Fighting Irish program.

It's not an entirely surprising move, as the former four-star recruit had a hard time getting onto the field. Ajavon came to Notre Dame from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va. He was ranked as the nation's No. 230 overall player on the 247Sports composite ranking, due mainly to Rivals ranking him No. 106 overall.

Ajavon could not crack the Irish two deep, playing just one safety snap in 2019 and seven this past season. He also had a hard time getting into special teams action, playing just 32 career special teams snaps.

Although things did not work out for Ajavon on the field, he was considered a great teammate and was a well respected member of the program. Ajavon is on pace to graduate from Notre Dame following the spring semester, so he will leave campus with a degree.

