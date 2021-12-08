Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame Safety Litchfield Ajavon Enters The Transfer Portal

    Notre Dame junior safety Litchfield Ajavon has entered the transfer portal and will leave the program
    Author:

    Notre Dame junior safety Litchfield Ajavon has entered the transfer portal and intends to transfer away from the Fighting Irish program. 

    It's not an entirely surprising move, as the former four-star recruit had a hard time getting onto the field. Ajavon came to Notre Dame from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va. He was ranked as the nation's No. 230 overall player on the 247Sports composite ranking, due mainly to Rivals ranking him No. 106 overall.

    Ajavon could not crack the Irish two deep, playing just one safety snap in 2019 and seven this past season. He also had a hard time getting into special teams action, playing just 32 career special teams snaps.

    Although things did not work out for Ajavon on the field, he was considered a great teammate and was a well respected member of the program. Ajavon is on pace to graduate from Notre Dame following the spring semester, so he will leave campus with a degree.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Read More

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Litchfield Ajavon
    Football

    Notre Dame Safety Litchfield Ajavon Enters The Transfer Portal

    31 seconds ago
    Joe Alt
    Football

    Joe Alt Named A PFF Freshman All-American

    38 minutes ago
    Chase Claypool
    Football

    Bowl History: Notre Dame vs. Big 12

    6 hours ago
    Eli Raridon
    Recruiting

    Notre Dame Commits Move Around In Latest Rivals250 Rankings Adjustments

    8 hours ago
    Drew White
    Football

    Notre Dame Captains Made It Clear There Was Only Choice .... Marcus Freeman

    10 hours ago
    Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
    Football

    Notre Dame Stay Or Go - Breaking Down The Choices That Must Be Made For Irish Players

    12 hours ago
    Marcus Freeman 1
    Football

    Marcus Freeman's Letter To Notre Dame Strikes All The Right Chords

    Dec 7, 2021
    Drayk Bowen
    Recruiting

    Notre Dame Commit Drayk Bowen Named Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana

    Dec 7, 2021