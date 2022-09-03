LIVE BLOG: #5 Notre Dame at #2 Ohio State

Notre Dame is ready to kick off against Ohio State in the biggest game of the opening weekend. Irish Breakdown will provide live analysis and give the latest news updates in this blog.

8:38 PM - Notre Dame takes a 10-7 lead with a 1-yard touchdown run from Audric Estime. The big play of the drive came on a 3rd-2 with Notre Dame in its own territory. The Irish were in a 12 personnel look with twins to the left and two tight ends to the right. OSU was in a Cover 0 look and loaded the box, so Tyler Buchner checked the call, motioned Michael Mayer to the left which softened OSU up. The Irish then ran a wide fade to Matt Salerno that was caught for a game of 32 yards. The Irish also converted a 3rd-down in the red zone with a tunnel screen to Mayer.

8:08 PM - Cam Hart takes a bad angle on a stop route to Emeka Egbuka, which allows the Ohio State wideout to get outside for a 31 yard touchdown reception. Hart was also called for a pass interference on the play. Ohio State goes up 7-3.

7:55 PM - The Irish defense forces a punt on Ohio State's first series. After a personal foul from Jayson Ademilola, the Irish sacked CJ Stroud and then forced an incompletion and a short gain after a scrambled on third down. Notre Dame mixed up its looks, bringing linebackers on first down and dropping eight on third down.

7:49 PM - Notre Dame gets on top with a 33-yard field goal from Blake Grupe. A 54-yard pass on a RPO from Tyler Buchner to Lorenzo Styles was coupled with a personal foul to get Notre Dame in the red zone, but the Irish ground attack couldn't get any movement and Notre Dame settled for a field goal.

7:41 PM - Notre Dame called tails and lost the coin toss. Ohio State chose to defer so Notre Dame will start with the ball.

7:28 PM - Jarrett Patterson is listed as a game-time decision.

