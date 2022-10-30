Marcus Freeman Talks Beating Syracuse, Interceptions, Punt Blocks And More

Notre Dame’s 41-24 win over No. 16 Syracuse Saturday marks the team’s third win over a ranked team this season and all three of those wins came away from home. Marcus Freeman’s first team has back itself into a corner with home losses to unranked foes, but it’s at least feeling better now after wins in consecutive weeks.

“I think it’s just the urgency we have as a program to improve,” Freeman said after the win over the Orange. “It's not stay the course. It's fix the course and fix the mistakes that we’re seeing in practice and we’re seeing in games. There has to be a sense of urgency from the top down to make sure that we’re correcting everything that we’re seeing on film.”

An Early Pick For Six

For the second time this season, the Fighting Irish defense scored an interception on the very first play of the game. Brandon Joseph jumped a slant pass from Syracuse quarterback Garrett Schrader and then weaved his way to the end zone to make it 7-0 before the home crowd had settled into their seats. It was just the second interception of the season for the defense and the first for Joseph since transferring from Northwestern.

“To start the game, it was huge,” Freeman remarked. “To start the game on defense and the very first play, I think it was the first play, get a pick six. Trust me, that’s how you want to start if you can. It was good. The group started fast and then they went down and scored to make it a 7-7 game, but they ability to establish, hey we’re on defense first, we go up 7-0, it’s a huge momentum builder for everybody on the football program.”

And Another Interception

Notre Dame’s second interception of the game came when Martist Liufau made a diving catch on a ball defensive tackle Howard Cross deflected at the line of scrimmage. It was Notre Dame’s second interception of the game and tripled the interception total the team had for the season entering the game. It also sparked Freeman’s confidence in the ultimate outcome.

“That, to me, when I said, okay we got it,” Freeman said. “It was really just good to see this team battle. I had known going into the game that backup quarterback was pretty good. I knew if he was going to play he would be a challenge for us. He had some good plays out there. Then our defense kind of buckled down and finished the right way.”

Putting False Starts Behind In Hostile Territory

Most of Notre Dame’s false starts have seemingly come at home this season, but the offense had a couple in the JMA Wireless Dome as well. The loud crowd noise was the likely culprit, but the offense responded well.

“We had been preparing for it,” Freeman said. “This is the third game that we planned on using a silent count. The one was (Jayden Thomas), he flinched. And the other one I didn’t see. It was on Joe Alt, but I didn’t really see what happened, but it was just calm down, guys. They really hadn’t stopped us yet the first half. We missed the first field goal and we go and get two penalties on the next drive. It was like, hey guys, calm down. Be able to just execute. Don’t beat ourselves and that’s what you saw the rest of the half.”

The Block Party Continues

Clarence Lewis blocked a Syracuse punt in the second half that gave the Irish the ball at the Syracuse two-yard line. Audric Estime scored on Notre Dame’s first play of the ensuing drive to put the Irish up 31-17.

The block is Notre Dame’s fifth of the season, adding to a program record, and third in the last two games. Special teams coordinator Brian Mason continues to put his punt block units in positions to succeed, even now that opponents know the threat of the block is there.

“It’s very similar to how you try to run they ball when they know you’re going to run the ball,” said Freeman. “You can’t do the exact same thing, but you’ve got to spend time trying to attack the deficiencies of the opponent and then also make sure you’re not putting yourself at a risk to getting a fake. That’s the big challenge is, hey we’ve got to make sure at some point somebody’s going to try a fake on us and we’ve got to make sure we’re ready for it and I think our guys are. We’re prepared, as long as everybody does their job. That’s what I tell them is, everybody does exactly what they’re supposed to do. But it’s really, kudos off to Coach Mason and that punt block unit. They’re hungry for it. You can see it. Once you start getting a little bit of success and block a couple punts, they want it. They want to attack it and they work on it after practice and really work at the details of it. “

Ground Game Dominates

Spearheaded by Estime’s 123 rushing yards, Notre Dame ran up 246 yards on the ground. It’s the teams fourth time in the last five games that it’s topped 200 yards. On the ground.

Syracuse played with its standard 3-3-5 defense throughout the game and the Irish were able to take advantage by bullying them up front.

"It’s been the plan since probably Cal,” Freeman said afterwards. “I always try to establish the run game. We have to. That’s our identity right now. Our receivers stepped it up. You saw Deion Colzie make some big plays (inaudible). Right now, our identity is to run the ball and then when we get the opportunity to throw it, we’ll throw it.”

No Braden Lenzy

Braden Lenzy was missing from the Irish offense Saturday afternoon. I was not due to injury thought,

“He was ill to start the week, so he missed practice.” Freeman began. “Then we kind of settled into trying to get a little bit more length on the field at wide out. We had a couple personnel where we went tall guys. We called it ‘tall personnel’. The ability to get some of that length, because they have some long corners and we wanted to be able to challenge those guys, but it started off because of the illness.”

No Lenzy = More Colzie

With Lenzy out, Colzie picked up the slack. Colzie came into the game with no receptions for the season, but he had three catches for 44 yards Saturday afternoon.

“I’m proud of him, because it’s a reflection of practice,” said Freeman. “Everything I keep saying is you build confidence in practice. He had a great week of practice and for him to go out and have a couple catches and make some plays and get a little bit more playing time, it reinforces the things I say and that hey, practice is so important. And what we do in practice will get you those opportunities in a game.”

