Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman Updates Brandon Joseph, Team Injuries

Notre Dame safety and punt returner Brandon Joseph injured his ankle last week against Clemson. Head coach Marcus Freeman updated his status Thursday.
NOTRE DAME, Ind – Brandon Joseph is not expected to play Saturday when Notre Dame faces Navy. Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman called Joseph “doubtful” to play against the Midshipmen in the Noon EST game against the Midshipmen at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium.

The “doubtful” designation is a downgrade from earlier this week when Freeman classified Joseph as “questionable” for the game. Freeman says Joseph injured his ankle in last week’s 35-14 over then No. 4 Clemson. He returned punts in that game, but only played a handful of snaps at safety due to the injury.

Joseph has been dinged-up with multiple injuries in recent weeks. In Notre Dame’s home win over UNLV on Oct. 22 he also returned punts, but did not play safety due to what Freeman termed a “leg contusion”.

Freeman also noted that veteran end Justin Ademilola would be good to go.

He is currently tied with Howard Cross III with 27 tackles this season, which ranks eighth. He returned his first interception of the season for a touchdown against Syracuse two weeks ago. Joseph has been Notre Dame’s primary punt returner this season as well. He has 18 returns for a 9.9 yards per return average.

With Joseph likely out Saturday, Freeman says Matt Salerno will take over punt return duties. Salerno was the Irish punt return man over the past two seasons.

Notre Dame has plenty of depth at safety to face Navy’s triple option offense Saturday. Houston Griffith, Ramon Henderson, DJ Brown, and Xavier Watts have all played this season. Brown has 36 tackles, which is tied for third on the team, Griffith has 26 , Watts has 17, and Henderson has 14.

