Marcus Freeman Updates Notre Dame's Injury Situation, Which Is Mounting

NOTRE DAME, IND – Saturday night’s 16-14 loss to Stanford was bad enough, but the Fighting Irish had a handful of injuries to deal with both going into and coming out of the game The biggest blow was the season-ending loss to linebacker Bo Bauer due to a knee injury. The loss of Bauer meant more playing time for sophomore Prince Kollie, who didn’t have a tackle, but he did block a punt.

Saturday’s most serious in-game injury was to defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola. The graduate student suffered what head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday was a “rib contusion” that is more uncomfortable than anything presently.

"Jayson was out yesterday (at practice),” Freeman said of Ademilola. "(He) has a rib contusion. You know, it’s just going to take....I don’t know, a day, two days to get it to where he’s breathing better. But no structural, no bone damage, just a pretty good rib contusion that happened early in the game.”

Ademilola had two tackles in the first half before exiting the game and watching in street clothes from the sideline.

Ramon Henderson was also injured Saturday night, but he was able to continue to play after leaving the game for a bit.

"He’s good,” Freeman said of the safety. "He had an ankle. He practiced (Sunday).”

Notre Dame’s top cornerback, TaRiq Bracy, missed Saturday’s game entirely after injuring his hamstring against BYU. Freeman says he practiced Sunday.

Another Irish cornerback, Jaden Mickey, missed the Stanford game and missed Sunday’s practice as well with what Freeman says is an abductor strain.

"He’s still day to day in terms of where he’s going to be in terms of for Saturday,” Freeman said of Mickey.

