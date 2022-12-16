Michael Mayer, Isaiah Foskey Earn Consensus All-American Honors

All of the All-American honors are now out and a pair of Notre Dame stars have finished their Irish careers as Consensus All-Americans. Tight end Michael Mayer and defensive end Isaiah Foskey both earned this honor after their outstanding 2022 campaigns.

Mayer finished the 2022 season with 67 catches for 809 yards and nine touchdowns. His nine touchdowns set a single-season Notre Dame record for a tight end, and his catches and yards marks were the second best single-season marks. Of course, Mayer set those records in 2021.

The Kentucky native earned first-team All-American honors from the Associated Press, Sporting News and Walter Camp, while earning second-team honors from the AFCA and Football Writers Association of America.

Mayer also earned first team honors from Pro Football Focus CBS Sports.

Foskey finished his final campaign with 11 sacks, which led the Irish defense and tied his career high. Like Mayer, he finished his career as one of the most prolific players in program history. Foskey finished with 26.5 career sacks, which makes him the programs all-time leader in that category.

Foskey earned first-team honors from AFCA and Walter Camp, while Sporting News, FWAA and the AP gave him second team honors.

Mayer and Foskey become the 107th and 108th players in Notre Dame history to earn consensus All-American honors. The last player to earn unanimous All-American honors was former star linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

