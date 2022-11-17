Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, Isaiah Foskey Named Top NFL Draft Prospects

Pro Football Focus released its updated Top 100 players for the upcoming NFL Draft and a trio of Notre Dame standouts made the list. Two of those Irish players - Michael Mayer and Isaiah Foskey - were ranked among the 30 best prospects for the upcoming draft.

Mayer ranks as the top tight end and the No. 13 overall player in the upcoming draft.

"Mayer looks like one of the safest picks in the draft. Not only is he the focal point of Notre Dame’s offense — he has 51 catches for 624 yards and five scores on the year — but he also works his backside off in the run game. At 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, he’s built for the NFL." - Mike Renner, PFF

Obviously your draft ranking doesn't equal draft placement, but for context consider that Notre Dame, for all its elite success at tight end in recent decades, hasn't produced a Top 15 NFL Draft pick at tight end since Derek Brown went No. 14 overall back in the 1992 draft.

Mayer currently leads Notre Dame with 54 catches for 647 yards and seven touchdowns. He owns the career Irish marks in each of those three categories.

Foskey is ranked as the No. 27 overall player and the No. 8 edge player in the upcoming draft.

"Foskey hasn’t made the same leap this season as he did in 2021. He’s still the type of player who’s built more for the NFL game than the college game, given his ability to set the edge and push the pocket consistently." - Mike Renner, PFF

The 6-5, 265-pound senior has 39 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks on the season. His next sack will make him Notre Dame's all-time leader in sacks.

If Mayer and Foskey both go in the first round it would mark the first time since 2018 that Notre Dame had a pair of first round NFL Draft picks. That was the year offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey were both selected in round one.

Senior safety Brandon Joseph also made the list at No. 81 overall. Joseph hasn't had the season hoped for, partly due to nagging injuries. He'll have a decision to make about going pro or returning to Notre Dame for a fifth season. Joseph returning certainly would be big for the Irish defense.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter