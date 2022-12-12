Michael Mayer, Joe Alt, Isaiah Foskey Named Associated Press All-Americans

The postseason honors continue to pile up for Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer and sophomore left tackle Joe Alt, who were both named first-team All-Americans by the Associated Press. Senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey was also named to the All-American squad, earning second-team AP honors.

Mayer has now been named a first-team All-American by the AP, Walter Camp, CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus. The junior racked up 67 catches for 809 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Mayer finished his Notre Dame career with the most catches (180), receiving yards (2,099) and receiving touchdowns (18) for a tight end.

Mayer was a third-team AP All-American after the 2021 season, during which he set school single-season tight end records with 71 catches for 840 yards. His nine touchdowns in 2022 were a program record for a tight end. Mayer was also a freshman All-American and a third-team All-ACC player as a true freshman in 2020 when he set the program's single season tight end marks for a freshman tight end with 42 catches for 450 yards.

Alt was brilliant throughout his sophomore campaign, not allowing a sack and playing steady football all season long. The 6-7, 317-pound left tackle stepped into the starting lineup midway through his freshman season and quickly emerged as one of the best pass blockers in the country.

Foskey racked up a career-high 14 tackles for loss and registered 11 sacks for the second straight season. He became Notre Dame's all-time leader in sacks (26.5), passing the mark set by Justin Tuck in the Irish win over Boston College.

