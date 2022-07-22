Michael Mayer Named To Mackey Award Watch List

Notre Dame junior tight end Michael Mayer continues to garner a great deal of preseason attention, and the latest is him being named to the Mackey Award Watch List.

Mayer has already been named to the Maxwell Award and Biletnikoff Award watch lists, and now he finds himself on the list that goes to the nation's best tight end. Mayer and Georgia's Brock Bowers are widely considered the two best returning tight ends in all of college football.

Mayer is expected to be the focal point of the Notre Dame pass attack in 2022. Whoever wins the starting quarterback job will certainly look to Mayer to get rolling early. The key to Mayer's success will also be somewhat dependent on other Irish pass catchers stepping up to take some pressure off, which would limit how much teams can double team him.

The Kentucky native has a been a standout from the moment he arrived at Notre Dame. He set freshman tight end receiving records in 2020 when he hauled in 42 passes for 450 yards, earning him Freshman All-American honors.

Mayer was even better as a sophomore, and continued to break Notre Dame single season receiving records for a tight end. Mayer set single season tight end marks with 71 receptions and 840 receiving yards. He also tied for the single season touchdown mark with seven. Mayer did this despite missing the Virginia Tech game with an injury.

Notre Dame has had a Mackey Award winner in the past, with former Irish great Tyler Eifert winning the honor in 2012. Eifert was the runner up for the award in 2011. Former Notre Dame standout John Carlson was the runner up in 2006 and Anthony Fasano was a finalist in 2005.

The Mackey Award first was given out in 2000.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter