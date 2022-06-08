Notre Dame's Most Disrespected and Underrated Players For 2022
It's not that Notre Dame as a team is being underrated or disrespected heading into the 2022 season. For the most part the Fighting Irish are considered a Top 10 preseason squad despite having a first-year head coach.
When looking at the various player rankings and analysis, and even looking at what is being said about specific players by fans, there are several Notre Dame players that are either underrated or flat out disrespected heading into the season.
That was the topic of our latest podcast, and you won't want to miss this discussion!
We talk about quarterback Tyler Buchner in both areas. During the show we also break down why dynamic athletes like Chris Tyree and Braden Lenzy are being overlooked, or disrespected, by outsiders and Irish fans. Offensive lineman Josh Lugg also gets plenty of mention. The discussion about Buchner was especially entertaining and intriguing.
On defense, cornerback Cam Hart is starting to get more respect, but in many areas he's still being overlooked. Twins Jayson and Justin Ademilola aren't getting nearly enough respect heading into the 2022 season, especially Jayson.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Read More
Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense
Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook