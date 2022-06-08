Skip to main content

Notre Dame's Most Disrespected and Underrated Players For 2022

Breaking down the Notre Dame players that aren't getting enough respect heading into the 2022 season

It's not that Notre Dame as a team is being underrated or disrespected heading into the 2022 season. For the most part the Fighting Irish are considered a Top 10 preseason squad despite having a first-year head coach.

When looking at the various player rankings and analysis, and even looking at what is being said about specific players by fans, there are several Notre Dame players that are either underrated or flat out disrespected heading into the season. 

That was the topic of our latest podcast, and you won't want to miss this discussion!

We talk about quarterback Tyler Buchner in both areas. During the show we also break down why dynamic athletes like Chris Tyree and Braden Lenzy are being overlooked, or disrespected, by outsiders and Irish fans. Offensive lineman Josh Lugg also gets plenty of mention. The discussion about Buchner was especially entertaining and intriguing.

On defense, cornerback Cam Hart is starting to get more respect, but in many areas he's still being overlooked. Twins Jayson and Justin Ademilola aren't getting nearly enough respect heading into the 2022 season, especially Jayson.

