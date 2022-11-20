Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 13 In The Latest AP Poll

There was never any doubt that Notre Dame (8-3) would move up in the polls after its convincing 44-0 win over Boston College, which gave the Irish their fifth straight victory. The only question was how far up, and we have our answer now in both polls, as Notre Dame moved up five spots to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Poll.

Notre Dame was ranked No. 18 in last week's poll after jumping into the Top 25 for the first time in almost two months following its Nov. 5 victory over then No. 5 Clemson.

Clemson is back up to No. 7 after its 40-10 drubbing of Miami. Notre Dame also has a 45-32 victory over now No. 18 North Carolina on its resume. Notre Dame also has a 21-10 loss to No. 2 Ohio State, who improved to 11-0 after eeked out a win over Maryland this weekend.

The Southern Cal Trojans improved to 10-1 and moved up to No. 5 in the AP Poll with a 48-45 win over UCLA. Notre Dame and USC are set to square off in a regular season ending contest next Saturday night. Notre Dame and USC have not met with both teams ranked since 2017, when the No. 13 Irish beat the No. 11 Trojans 49-14.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter