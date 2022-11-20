Skip to main content

Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 13 In The Latest AP Poll

Notre Dame jumped up five spots to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Poll

There was never any doubt that Notre Dame (8-3) would move up in the polls after its convincing 44-0 win over Boston College, which gave the Irish their fifth straight victory. The only question was how far up, and we have our answer now in both polls, as Notre Dame moved up five spots to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Poll.

Notre Dame was ranked No. 18 in last week's poll after jumping into the Top 25 for the first time in almost two months following its Nov. 5 victory over then No. 5 Clemson.

Clemson is back up to No. 7 after its 40-10 drubbing of Miami. Notre Dame also has a 45-32 victory over now No. 18 North Carolina on its resume. Notre Dame also has a 21-10 loss to No. 2 Ohio State, who improved to 11-0 after eeked out a win over Maryland this weekend.

The Southern Cal Trojans improved to 10-1 and moved up to No. 5 in the AP Poll with a 48-45 win over UCLA. Notre Dame and USC are set to square off in a regular season ending contest next Saturday night. Notre Dame and USC have not met with both teams ranked since 2017, when the No. 13 Irish beat the No. 11 Trojans 49-14.

