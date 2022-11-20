Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 15 In Latest Coaches Poll

Notre Dame won its fifth game in row yesterday to improve to 8-3 on the season, and that 44-0 beat down of Boston College jumped the Irish up in the latest polls. Notre Dame moved up four spots to No. 15 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

The Notre Dame victory combined with a wild weekend of upsets to help the Irish jump back into the Top 15 for the first time since week two of the 2022 season.

Notre Dame currently has wins over No. 8 Clemson (35-14) and No. 17 North Carolina (45-32), and it lost to No. 2 Ohio State (21-10) in the season opener. The Irish conclude the regular season on Saturday with a matchup against long time rival, the No. 5 Southern Cal Trojans. USC moved up after its 48-45 last minute victory over UCLA.

The Coaches Poll had some very strange votes, including Georgia Tech - team that currently sits a 5-6 - getting two votes. It's a small example of why it is good that the Coaches Poll no longer has any impact on who plays for, or wins, the national championship.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter