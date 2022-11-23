Skip to main content

Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 15 In The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Notre Dame moved up to No. 15 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

Notre Dame (8-3) dominated Boston College this weekend to win their fifth straight game, which boosted them up three spots to No. 15 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Notre Dame is set to face No. 6 this weekend.

Notre Dame has a win over No. 17 North Carolina (45-23), who fell to No. 17 after losing to Georgia Tech. Notre Dame also has a win over No. 8 Clemson, who has yet to move up over Alabama despite their two losses and lack of quality wins.

1. Georgia (11-0)
2. Ohio State (11-0)
3. Michigan (11-0)
4. TCU (11-0)
5. LSU (9-2)
6. USC (10-1)
7. Alabama (9-2)
8. Clemson (10-1)
9. Oregon (9-2)
10. Tennessee (9-2)
11. Penn State (9-2)
12. Kansas State (8-3)
13. Washington (9-2)
14. Utah (8-3)
15. Notre Dame (8-3)
16. Florida State (8-3)
17. North Carolina (9-2)
18. UCLA (8-3)
19. Tulane (9-2)
20. Ole Miss (8-3)
21. Oregon State (8-3)
22. UCF (8-3)
23. Texas (7-4)
24. Cincinnati (9-2)
25. Louisville (7-4)

