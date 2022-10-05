Notre Dame Must Be Prepared For The Potent BYU Offense

The BYU offense is an incredibly intriguing unit that is much more built off of the passing game than a year ago. The ring leader is star quarterback Jaren Hall, who has become one of the more talented dual threat quarterbacks in all of college football.

Couple that with a strong offensive line and you have an explosive passing attack who can also do enough in the run game to keep a defense honest. Here are several of the more notable offensive standouts to keep an eye out for the Cougars.

QB #3 JAREN HALL

2022 Stats: 1,438 yards, 70.2% comp., 12 TD, 1 INT, 162.81 rating

It has been an interesting journey for Hall, who did not play a ton over his first few seasons while serving an LDS mission and sitting behind quarterback Zach Wilson. When he has played in the past, he has been productive but we have seen the extent of that impact over the last two seasons. He has quietly become one of the best dual threat signal callers in all of college football.

The BYU offensive staff does a tremendous job maximizing Hall’s greatest strengths. They frequently move the pocket, get the screen and RPO game going for him, presenting options for his dual threat ability. Hall is also a tremendous touch thrower down the field, showcasing the ability to change arm speeds well. He has the all around game to threaten a defense in every way.

Hall is best when he is making quick decisions and playing with rhythm. Notre Dame must be able to make him uncomfortable, limit options open to him and make Hall force the issue. If he is operating from comfort then it will be a long day.

RB #2 CHRISTOPHER BROOKS

2022 Stats: 49 carries, 294 yards, 6.0 YPC, 4 TD

After beginning his career as a member of the Cal Golden Bears, Brooks has made a strong impact so far for BYU, leading the team in rushing through five games. At the core of their identity, the Cougars want to be a downhill physical team, and Brooks brings that element to the offense.

There is no nonsense element to Brooks’ running style. He is a powerfully built and compact runner at 6-1 and 230 pounds. When he sees a crease, he gets vertical in a hurry. Once he gets rolling downhill, Brooks can be a difficult player to stop. There is, however, nothing dynamic about him. There isn’t much of a second gear or impact in the passing game.

Brooks is a chain mover, and that’s what he will need to be against Notre Dame. He has the ability to keep an offense on schedule. Making things difficult on early downs will be a point of emphasis in this matchup.

WR #12 PUKA NACUA

2022 Stats: 4 catches, 48 yards, 12.0 YPC / 90 rush yards, 2 TD

2021 Stats: 43 catches, 8-5 yards, 18.7 YPC, 6 TD / 148 rush yards

Athletically, Nacua is clearly the most talented pass catcher for BYU. He has been limited by injury for much of the season, but he's been a big play weapon for the team when healthy over the last couple of seasons since transferring from Washington.

As long as Nacua is back and healthy during this matchup, he is the type of player who Notre Dame will need to account for, and the kind of player that can do major damage. BYU features him not only as a pass catcher, but also in the run game off of jet sweeps. He has some impressive explosiveness for a player listed at 6-2 and 205 pounds, and he took the first play from scrimmage this season 75 yards for a score.

While the BYU wide receivers mostly serve as possession receivers, Nacua has some ability to make plays after the catch. His ball skills are also top notch and he's a quality route runner. He is the type of athlete who can create some hidden yardage with the football in his hands.

TE #83 ISAAC REX

2022 Stats: 9 catches, 125 yards, 13.9 YPC, 1 TD

Rex was limited by injury last season and is still rounding back to form in 2022. It wasn’t long ago the 6-6, 247-pound tight end was a red zone weapon for top ten NFL Draft pick Zach Wilson.

Rex brings a massive frame to win in the air, as well as finish through contact. While he isn’t the most explosive mover, Rex has enough straight line speed to threaten the seam and create some chunk plays. He can create some serious mismatches just due to his frame and length.

In the red zone and on third downs, that’s where Rex brings the biggest mismatch ability. Hall can count on his massive frame to make some plays in crucial situations. Rex must find a way to counteract that size in the passing game.

OT #71 BLAKE FREELAND

Long and athletic, Freeland has developed into one of the top offensive tackles in college football over the last couple of seasons. He came to BYU as an athlete recruit in the 2019 recruiting class, showing up to campus in the 260 pound range.

Since then, Freeland has blossomed into a 6-8, 305-pound All-American candidate. As a pass blocker, it’s hard to find anyone better in the nation than Freeland. He has premier foot quickness with absurd length for the position. Freeland is able to counteract even the quickest and longest pass rushers he will see. The big negative in Freeland’s game is his inconsistent bend and pad level.

Freeland can struggle against power, and Notre Dame certainly has plenty of it with Isaiah Foskey and Rylie Mills. They need to pin their ears back and bring that level of physicality on a snap to snap basis.

OG #56 CLARK BARRINGTON

One of the best examples of outstanding development, Barrington has turned himself into one of the better offensive guards in college football after originally beginning his career as a walk-on. Over the last couple of seasons, he has a great argument as the most consistent member of the talented BYU offensive line.

Barrington is a physically imposing offensive lineman who plays with incredible effort in the run and pass game. He consistently finds work, playing with an impressive mean streak. The former walk-on plays exactly how you would expect a player with his background to perform. Barrington really sets the tone for the BYU offense. As he goes, the unit goes.

Making Barrington move off of his spot needs to be the point of emphasis. While he is incredibly strong, his foot quickness is just average. Twitchier and more explosive defensive lineman can make him uncomfortable.

OT #78 KINGSLEY SUAMATAIA

Of all the talented players on the BYU roster, Suamataia is comfortably the most highly recruited player coming out of high school. The former Oregon transfer was a consensus Top 100 recruit by every major recruiting platform in the 2021 class. On3 had him pegged as the No. 4 overall player and a five star caliber player in that cycle.

While he is still raw, Suamataia possesses some outstanding traits to work with. From a length, core strength and foot quickness perspective, he really has it all. Suamataia has some very promising reps in pass protection, remaining patient even against more athletic pass rushers. In the run game, he can create some easy movement when his base is underneath him. Too often, Suamataia’s feet can stop on contact. It can affect his ability to sufficiently stay connected.

While power is Freeland’s crux, speed can be the biggest challeng for Suamataia. Making him uncomfortable with movement up front would be advantageous for Notre Dame to have success.

