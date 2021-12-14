Notre Dame Notebook: Irish Captains Prepare For Season Finale, Oklahoma State, Perhaps The NFL?

Notes and comments from the Notre Dame players following this weekend's practices

TAGOVAILOA-AMOSA PREPARING FOR FINAL ND MOMENTS

It was an emotional moment for Notre Dame defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa.

On Sunday, Amosa a senior defensive lineman was asked about the thought of playing his last game for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame plays Oklahoma State on Jan. 1 in the Fiesta Bowl.

His father, Tuli Amosa, died unexpectedly in August. Myron made the trip back to Hawaii for the funeral. He was named a team captain while he was back home.

Tagovailoa-Amosa, one of seven captains, has been the heart of a disruptive defense that has forced 27 turnovers. Tagovailoa-Amosa has two sacks, six tackles for losses, and one fumble return for a touchdown.

Tagovailoa-Amosa said he’s trying to savor every little detail of his final days. He arrived at Notre Dame as a freshman in 2017 overweight at 290 pounds.

He turned himself into a consistent presence on the line through hard work.

Tagovailoa-Amosa will leave as one of the more beloved players on the team. He won’t make it home for Christmas but said that he’ll have family and friends at the Fiesta Bowl.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time,” Tagovailoa-Amosa said. “This place, this university has done so much for me and my family. When you sit back and reflect on your time here, everyone is going to say the same thing. It’s like, “Man, that came so fast but I think in games like this, the biggest thing for me is to take each practice and appreciate it one moment at a time.”

Tagovailoa-Amosa said he realized that his Notre Dame journey is ending.

“It just dawned on me that this was going to be my last few practices with the team,” he said. “This is going to be my last game wearing a Notre Dame football jersey. I think the biggest thing for me is just the amount of gratitude I have for the place. It will stay with me forever. You guys know the things I’ve been through this year and this place is so special.”

FIRST LOOK AT OKLAHOMA STATE'S DEFENSE

Notre Dame center Jarrett Patterson is looking forward to the biggest challenge of the season.

That happens when the Fighting Irish (11-1) play against an Oklahoma State (11-2) defense that is very good.

The Cowboys are ranked third in total defense, eighth in scoring defense, and fifth in rushing defense.

OSU will be without its defensive architect Jim Knowles, who took the same job at Ohio State.

Patterson and the line will have to be ready for a multiple Cowboy defense.

“We’re going to have to be prepared to face all these different looks,” he said. “It’s going to be a great test for us. We’ve trended up the past six weeks. For us, it’ll be our final test of the season. I’m excited to see these guys get out there and get after it.”

PATTERSON HAS A NFL DECISION TO MAKE

Patterson, a redshirt junior, hasn’t made a decision on whether he’ll return next year.

Once Patterson is formally cleared to return to Notre Dame, which he said should happen next week, he’ll sit down and start the decision-making process.

“I’m just waiting to get as much feedback as possible so I can make the right decision for myself,” he said.

Patterson said it’s definitely “weird.”

“The past three years have gone by so fast,” he said.

