Now Or Never Players For The Notre Dame Offense

It happens almost every year, a veteran player from Notre Dame either breaks out and ends his career with a bang, or he becomes a key part of the rotation on a successful team. There are also instances where veterans get a last chance to make a splash and they fail to do so.

There are certainly candidates for last chance breakouts on the Notre Dame offense in 2022, and we discussed the five we feel are the most pertinent for the Irish in 2022.

Here's a quick look at those five players and what awaits them in 2022.

Braden Lenzy, Wide Receiver - Lenzy has a chance to be a breakout player for the Irish in 2022. He has shown flashes of being a home run threat, and last season he showed he can be steady and stay healthy. The discussion about Lenzy now revolves around whether or not he can combine those two things together: healthy, steady, explosive.

If Lenzy does in fact break out in 2022 he adds something to the offense no one else on the wide receiver depth chart does. Him breaking out also takes a lot of pressure off players like Michael Mayer, Lorenzo Styles, Chris Tyree and the rest of the Irish ground attack.

Joshua Lugg, Offensive Line - Lugg enters his sixth season in a Notre Dame uniform and he gets one final chance to become an impact blocker. Lugg started 12 games at right tackle in 2021 after starting games at both guard and center in 2020. Lugg was solid but unspectacular at right tackle last season, but there's no doubt that guard is where his game and demeanor fits best.

Does Lugg reuniting with line coach Harry Hiestand result in him becoming a run game force, and finishing his career on a high note? If it does you'll see Lugg and right tackle Blake Fisher form a massive and physical run blocking tandem.

Andrew Kristofic, Offensive Line - Kristofic stepped into the starting lineup at left guard a little over halfway through the 2021 season. Like Lugg, the Pittsburgh native was unspectacular but he was a steady player. In fact, Kristofic helped solidify by line by providing that steady presence, which also helped center Jarrett Patterson focus on his game, which resulted in him playing better down the stretch.

Patterson could be moving out to guard this season, opening up a starting role at center for Zeke Correll. Kristofic will battle for a number of roles. He could push his way back into the starting lineup, he will be battling for a guard role and he'll battle for the sixth man along the offensive line spot.

Joe Wilkins Jr., Wide Receiver - Wilkins might not be healthy for part of the 2022 season after suffering a foot injury in fall camp. Whenever he returns he'll not only battle to get back into the rotation for the 2022 Irish, he'll also be battling for an opportunity to return for a sixth season in 2023, where he could provide the Irish with much-needed leadership and a veteran presence.

Kevin Bauman, Tight End - Bauman has been banged up and mostly a buried backup his first two seasons. He's just a junior, but Bauman enters a situation this fall where he must hold off younger players like Cane Berrong, Eli Raridon and Holden Staes for the No. 2 tight end job. If he gets passed up he'll be forever buried at Notre Dame, but he won't go down without a fight.

