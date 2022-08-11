Skip to main content

Notre Dame Offensive Line Practice Highlights

Practice highlights of the Notre Dame offensive line from today's practice

Notre Dame was back in action this morning as the Fighting Irish continue getting ready for its season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Today's focus for the Irish Breakdown team was on the offensive line. Below are the best clips of the line from today's practice as the unit works with position coach Harry Hiestand.

Here is a look at the clips.

1 - #54 Blake Fisher works on a drive block during individual

2 - #52 Zeke Correll works on a drive block during individual

3 - #75 Joshua Lugg works on a drive block during individual

4 - #55 Jarrett Patterson works on a drive block during individual

5 - #59 Aamil Wagner works on a drive block during individual

6-7 - #73 Andrew Kristofic works on a drive block during individual

8 - #78 Patrick Coogan works on a drive block during individual

9 - #54 Blake Fisher and #84 Kevin Bauman work on an outside zone combination

10-12 - #55 Jarrett Patterson and #52 Zeke Correll work on a combination block

13-15 - #76 Joe Alt and #55 Jarrett Patterson work on a backside combo block

16-17 - #75 Joshua Lugg and #54 Blake Fisher work on a combo block

18 - #76 Joe Alt and #55 Jarrett Patterson work on a combo block

19 - #78 Patrick Coogan works on a drive block

20 - #79 Tosh Baker and #50 Rocco Spindler work on picking up line stunts during an individual period 

