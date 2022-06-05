Notre Dame Offensive Line Ranked As The Nation's Best For 2022

Notre Dame's offensive line struggled mightily in 2021, and outside of the 2020 season the Irish line never lived up to the standard set during the Harry Hiestand era. It would appear that Hiestand's return has given some a much greater level of confidence in that standard being met .... immediately.

Lindy's Sports ranked position groups in its preseason college football magazine, going from No. 1 to No. 10. Notre Dame had three different groups in the six position group rankings, but in a bit of a surprise the Irish ranked No. 1 overall on the offensive line rankings.

"The improvement on the offensive line late last season pointed to a promising 2022 - and that was before Marcus Freeman hastened the process by bringing back O-Line coach Harry Hiestand, one of the best in the biz. All five starters return, led by Lindy's preseason All-America center Jarrett Patterson. If tackles Blake Fisher and Joe Alt follow the learning curve, Notre Dame could win the Joe Moore Award for the nation's best line, just as in 2017 at the end of Hiestand's first stint before he went to the NFL." - Lindy's

Notre Dame returns more than five players that started at least two games last season, but obviously the Irish don't return all five starters from last year's line. Cain Madden expired his eligibility last season and did not return, but the Irish are poised to be better at right guard with Madden now gone.

The expectation is that Josh Lugg, Notre Dame's highest graded lineman last year (according to Pro Football Focus), will move to right guard to replace Madden. If Lugg can stay healthy he'll be a significant upgrade over Madden.

Fisher and Alt are rising sophomores, and their emergence is a key reason for the optimism about the offensive line. Alt played extremely well last season when he was finally inserted into the starting lineup. Fisher only played one and a half games, but he showed elite talent and potential. He is healthy now and is poised to be a breakout player for the Irish.

Andrew Kristofic started the final eight games of the season at left guard and he played solid football once inserted. He'll battle to keep a starting role, but he is being challenged by sophomore Rocco Spindler and classmate Zeke Correll.

Of course, Correll isn't battling to start at left guard. If he proves himself to be one of the five best linemen the odds are he would stay at center (where he played this spring and in 2020) and it would be Patterson that would slide over to left guard.

I must admit that I was surprised to see Notre Dame ranked as the nation's best offensive line heading into the season. It will be good, but the best in the country? That remains to be seen, but there is no doubting the talent that returns from a player and coaching standpoint.

Hiestand is without question one of the best in the business and from a raw talent standpoint this unit is certainly one of the five or so most gifted groups in the country. But the youth at tackle and the injury to Patterson is enough for me to have some reservations about the line being the very best in the country.

If Hiestand can get this group playing at an elite level and they come even close to living up to Lindy's expectations the Notre Dame offense is going to be very, very good in 2022.

