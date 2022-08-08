Notre Dame Offensive Line Should Be Huge In 2022, Literally

Things have changed a lot with the Notre Dame offensive line in the last eight months, and there are certainly some big changes, literally and figuratively. Notre Dame's offensive line is under new leadership, and with that has come a change in philosophy.

If we're being honest, the previous philosophy when it came to offensive line play was built more on being passive to a degree. With the 2020 season as an exception, the offensive line the last four years seemed more geared towards working laterally, pass protection and things that focus more on athleticism and quickness than power.

Offensive linemen in recent seasons seemed more prone to streamlining than being big and powerful, other than a couple of players who were already prone to that, like Aaron Banks.

That fit the coaching style that was preferred, but with Harry Hiestand back in charge the philosophy will be much different. Lateral quickness and being in good shape are still very important, but not more important than being powerful, being able to move people and being strong finishers in the run game.

The last time Hiestand and Notre Dame strength coach Matt Balis worked together the Irish produced a dominant offensive line, one that averaged 269.3 rushing yards per game, and won the Joe Moore Award as the nation's best line.

It was a massive line that averaged 315.2 pounds and had just one player (Sam Mustipher) that weighed less than 312 pounds.

Notre Dame 2021 offensive line averaged 310.4 pounds, but it had three players that weighed less than 310 pounds and four that were below 312 pounds. It was a unit that benefitted early from having Blake Fisher, who weighed 335 pounds last season. Once Fisher went out of the lineup the average weight dropped down to a 304.4 pounds average.

The huge weight gains made by the Notre Dame offensive linemen this offseason shows a shift back to the philosophy that allowed Hiestand to turn Notre Dame into O-Line U prior to his departure after the 2017 season.

Notre Dame's projected starting lineup for the 2022 season averages 315.6 pounds, and all five of the projected starters weigh at least 308 pounds, and four of the five weigh at least 310 pounds. The biggest player is Fisher at a trimmed down 327 pounds. It's just big across the board.

Sophomore offensive tackle Joe Alt gained 12 pounds and now checks in at 317 pounds.

Sixth-year senior guard Josh Lugg gained 11 pounds and now checks in at 316 pounds.

Senior center Zeke Correll gained 13 pounds and is now up to 308 pounds.

Fifth-year senior guard Jarrett Patterson is up three pounds and now checks in at 310 pounds.

Fisher actually lost eight pounds, but he's still the team's biggest lineman at 327 pounds.

Notre Dame's offensive line projects to be a far more physical and effective run game unit this fall. Hiestand's emphasis from a coaching standpoint would demand this, but the improvements made from a size and strength point were needed to carry out that plan. If the unit can play in a way that Hiestand demands and play to its talent potential the Irish should be a far, far more dominant group.

That's what Hiestand does.

