Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Set For A Primetime Matchup

Notre Dame and Ohio State will be under the lights in Columbus, and College GameDay will be there

Notre Dame's epic matchup against Ohio State will now be even bigger as the Irish and Buckeyes are now set for a primetime game. The game is set for a 7:30 PM eastern start at Ohio Stadium, and to add even more to the intrigue, ESPN GameDay announced it would be in Columbus to kick off the season.

This game matches up two teams that are expected to once again contend for a College Football Playoff berth. Notre Dame finished the regular season ranked 5th in the College Football Playoff rankings and Ohio State finished 6th, with both teams ending with 11-1 records.

Ohio State beat #11 Utah 48-45 in the Rose Bowl while Notre Dame dropped its Fiesta Bowl matchup to #9 Oklahoma State by a 38-35 score.

Ohio State has won four straight matchups against Notre Dame and holds a 4-2 advantage in the series. Notre Dame won the first two games in 1935 and 1936. The teams didn't play again until 1995, when the Buckeyes beat Notre Dame 45-26 in Columbus. The Buckeyes won again in South Bend the next year, besting the Irish 29-16.

The last two matchups came in the Fiesta Bowl, with Ohio State winning 34-20 in 2005 and 44-28 in 2015.

Notre Dame and Ohio State are both expected to begin the season as Top 10 teams, and this will be one of the best matchups of the entire season. It's certainly the best non-conference matchup. The winner of this game gets a huge resume booster for a playoff run, and the loser goes through the rest of the season in a single elimination situation for the playoff.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is a native of Ohio and played for the Buckeyes from 2004-2008. He racked up 264 career tackles as a linebacker for Ohio State to go with 21.5 tackles for loss. Freeman had 109 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss in 2007 and 84 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2008.

Defensive line coach Al Washington, cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and running backs coach Deland McCullough are also Ohio natives. Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford coached at Notre Dame from 2009-14.

