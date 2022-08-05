Notre Dame Freshman Joey Tanona Has Medically Retired From Football

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced that his team will be down a player moving by announcing that freshman offensive lineman Joey Tanona was forced to medically retire.

Tanona was injured in a car accident during the winter, and according to Freeman he just has not been able to get back on track and completely recover from those injuries.

This is a blow for Tanona, whose football career is already over due to the injuries, and its a blow for the Notre Dame offensive line. Tanona was one of the top players to sign with the Notre Dame offense in the 2022 class.

The 6-5, 284-pound offensive lineman was ranked as the nation's No. 63 overall player according to On3, and he graded out as a Top 150 caliber player on the Irish Breakdown board.

An in-state standout at Zionsville (Ind.) High School, Tanona starred at both left tackle and center during his prep career. He was part of a five-man offensive line class that also included Billy Schrauth, Aamil Wagner, Ashton Craig and Ty Chan.

