Notre Dame Opponent First Glance: California Golden Bears
Notre Dame (0-2) looks to get on track this weekend when it hosts the California Golden Bears (2-0). We kick off our coverage of the matchup with a first glance look at the Bears.
Game Date: Saturday, September 17
Start Time: 2:30 PM ET
Network: NBC
Current Line: Notre Dame -10.5, O/U 41
Here is a look at California.
HEAD COACH - Justin Wilcox, 6th season
Ohio State Record: 28-28
Wilcox inherited a Cal program that had made a bowl game in just two of the previous six season and went just 5-7 the year prior to his arrival. That was his record in year one as well, but over the next two years Wilcox led the Bears to a bowl game, and that included a 35-20 Redbox Bowl victory over Illinois following the 2019 season.
The Covid-19 season of 2020 seems to have stalled much of the progress that was made under Wilcox. California went just 1-3 during that season and went 5-7 a year ago. Cal started 1-5 in 2021, including home losses to Nevada and Washington State.
Wilcox got the Bears on track down the stretch, and Cal went 4-2 to end the season and they are 2-0 to start the 2022 campaign. The 6-2 mark in the last eight games includes wins over USC, Stanford and Oregon State.
Offensive Coordinator: Bill Musgrave, 3rd season
Defensive Coordinator: Peter Sirmon, 3rd season
2022 RESULTS (2-0 overall)
UC Davis - Won 34-13
UNLV - Won 20-14
at Notre Dame
Arizona
at Washington State
at Colorado
Washington
Oregon
at USC
at Oregon State
Stanford
UCLA
2022 STATISTICAL OVERVIEW
2022 STATISTICAL LEADERS
Rushing: RB Jaydn Ott - 24 att., 156 yards, 6.5 YPC, 1 TD; RB DeCarlos Brooks - 18 att., 57 yards, 3.2 YPC, 0 TD; RB Damien Moore - 9 att., 32 yards, 3.6 YPC, 0 TD
Passing: QB Jack Plummer - 51 com., 74 att., 68.9%, 546 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT, 143.33 rating
Read More
Receiving: WR Jeremiah Hunter - 11 rec., 157 yards, 14.3 YPC, 1 TD; J Michael Sturdivant - 10 catches, 104 yards, 10.4 YPC, 0 TD; WR Mavin Anderson - 7 catches, 60 yards, 8.6 YPC, 1 TD; TE Keleki Latu - 6 caches, 59 yards, 9.8 YPC, 0 TD
Tackles: LB Jackson Sirmon - 17; LB Oluwafemi Oladejo - 16; S Daniel Scott - 9; DE Myles Jernigan - 9; CB Isaiah Young - 8; S Craig Woodson - 8; CB Collin Gamble - 7
Tackles For Loss: DE Xavier Carlton - 2.5; seven players tied with 1.0
Sacks: DE Xavier Carlton - 2.5; two players tied with 1.0
Interceptions: S Craig Woodson, CB Jeremiah Earby, CB Isaiah Young - 1
