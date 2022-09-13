Notre Dame Opponent First Glance: California Golden Bears

Notre Dame (0-2) looks to get on track this weekend when it hosts the California Golden Bears (2-0). We kick off our coverage of the matchup with a first glance look at the Bears.

Game Date: Saturday, September 17

Start Time: 2:30 PM ET

Network: NBC

Current Line: Notre Dame -10.5, O/U 41

Here is a look at California.

HEAD COACH - Justin Wilcox, 6th season

Ohio State Record: 28-28

Wilcox inherited a Cal program that had made a bowl game in just two of the previous six season and went just 5-7 the year prior to his arrival. That was his record in year one as well, but over the next two years Wilcox led the Bears to a bowl game, and that included a 35-20 Redbox Bowl victory over Illinois following the 2019 season.

The Covid-19 season of 2020 seems to have stalled much of the progress that was made under Wilcox. California went just 1-3 during that season and went 5-7 a year ago. Cal started 1-5 in 2021, including home losses to Nevada and Washington State.

Wilcox got the Bears on track down the stretch, and Cal went 4-2 to end the season and they are 2-0 to start the 2022 campaign. The 6-2 mark in the last eight games includes wins over USC, Stanford and Oregon State.

Offensive Coordinator: Bill Musgrave, 3rd season

Defensive Coordinator: Peter Sirmon, 3rd season

2022 RESULTS (2-0 overall)

UC Davis - Won 34-13

UNLV - Won 20-14

at Notre Dame

Arizona

at Washington State

at Colorado

Washington

Oregon

at USC

at Oregon State

Stanford

UCLA

2022 STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

2022 STATISTICAL LEADERS

Rushing: RB Jaydn Ott - 24 att., 156 yards, 6.5 YPC, 1 TD; RB DeCarlos Brooks - 18 att., 57 yards, 3.2 YPC, 0 TD; RB Damien Moore - 9 att., 32 yards, 3.6 YPC, 0 TD

Passing: QB Jack Plummer - 51 com., 74 att., 68.9%, 546 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT, 143.33 rating

Receiving: WR Jeremiah Hunter - 11 rec., 157 yards, 14.3 YPC, 1 TD; J Michael Sturdivant - 10 catches, 104 yards, 10.4 YPC, 0 TD; WR Mavin Anderson - 7 catches, 60 yards, 8.6 YPC, 1 TD; TE Keleki Latu - 6 caches, 59 yards, 9.8 YPC, 0 TD

Tackles: LB Jackson Sirmon - 17; LB Oluwafemi Oladejo - 16; S Daniel Scott - 9; DE Myles Jernigan - 9; CB Isaiah Young - 8; S Craig Woodson - 8; CB Collin Gamble - 7

Tackles For Loss: DE Xavier Carlton - 2.5; seven players tied with 1.0



Sacks: DE Xavier Carlton - 2.5; two players tied with 1.0

Interceptions: S Craig Woodson, CB Jeremiah Earby, CB Isaiah Young - 1

