Notre Dame vs. Florida State: First Glance At The Seminoles

Irish Breakdown takes a first glance look at the Florida State Seminoles

Notre Dame travels to Tallahassee this weekend to take on the Florida State Seminoles. It's a must-win game for both teams, with the Irish looking to kickoff another playoff run and Florida State looking for a bounce back season.

Game Date: Sunday, Sept. 5

Start Time: 7:30 PM ET

Network: ABC

Line: Notre Dame -7.5

We kick off our dive into the Seminoles with a first glance look at Notre Dame's first opponent.

Florida State Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame

HEAD COACH - Mike Norvell, 2nd Season

FSU Record: 3-6 (1 season)

Overall Record: 41-21 (38-15 at Memphis, four seasons)

Offensive Coordinator: Kenny Dillingham, 2nd season

Defensive Coordinator: Adam Fuller, 2nd season

2020 RESULT (3-6)

Georgia Tech - Lost 16-13

at Miami, Fla. - Lost 52-10

Jacksonville State - Won 41-24

at Notre Dame - Lost 42-26

North Carolina - Won 31-28

at Louisville - Lost 48-16

Pittsburgh - Lost 41-17

at NC State - Lost 38-22

Duke - Won 56-35

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

RETURNING STATISTICAL LEADERS

Rushing: QB Jordan Travis - 97 att., 559 yards, 5.8 YPC, 7 TD; RB Jashaun Corbin - 81 att., 401 yards, 5.0 YPC, 5 TD; RB Lawrance Toafili - 37 att., 356 yards, 9.6 YPC, 2 TD

Passing: Jordan Travis - 72 com., 131 att., 55.0%, 1,056 yards, 6 TD, 6 INT, 128.62 rating; Chubba Purdy - 27 com., 53 att., 50.9%, 219 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Receiving: WR Ontaria Wlison - 31 rec., 391 yards, 12.6 YPC, 2 TD; TE Camren McDonald - 23 rec., 263 yards, 11.4 YPC, 2 TD; WR Keyshawn Helton - 14 rec., 119 yards, 8.5 YPC, 2 TD; RB Jashaun Corbin - 19 rec., 115 yards, 6.1 YPC, 0 TD

Tackles: LB Amari Gainer - 65; LB Emmett Rice - 62; LB Stephen Dix Jr. - 44; S Brendan Gant - 32; CB Travis Jay - 26; CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. - 26

Tackles For Loss: LB Emmett Rice - 7.5; LB Amari Gainer - 5.0; LB Stephen Dix - 3.5; DE Derrick McLendon II - 2.5

Sacks: CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. - 1; DT Fabien Lovett - 1; LB Emmett Rice - 1

Interceptions: CB Travis Jay - 1; CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. - 1; S Brendan Gant - 1

