Opponent First Glance: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Irish Breakdown takes its first look at Notre Dame's next opponent, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Notre Dame welcomes Georgia Tech to South Bend for the final game in Notre Dame Stadium for the Irish senior class. The Yellow Jackets have underachieved this year and come into the game on a four-game losing streak. That being said, Georgia Tech has the talent to punch above its weight, as evidenced by a close loss at Clemson and win against North Carolina.

However, Notre Dame is heavily favored in this game and should establish control of the line of scrimmage, move to 10-1 on the season, and take another step toward a potential CFP berth. The Yellow Jacket defense ranks in the bottom of most statistical categories in the ACC and is also one of the worst pass defenses in the entire country, ranking 117th in yards allowed and 126th in opponent passer rating.

Game Date: Saturday, November 20th

Start Time: 2:30 PM ET

Network: NBC

Current Line: Notre Dame -15.5, O/U 59.5

We kick off our deep dive into the Yellow Jackets with a first glance look at the coaching staff, results, and statistical leaders.

HEAD COACH – GEOFF COLLINS, 3rd season

Georgia Tech Record: 9-23

Overall Record: 24-33

Geoff Collins took over Georgia Tech in December 2018 after two years at Temple, where he led the Owls to consecutive bowl appearances. Collins replaced Paul Johnson following his retirement after eleven seasons and his seven-year contract reflected the patience the school planned to show as Collins had the tall task of overhauling the roster from one suited for Johnson’s triple option offense to a modern spread offense.

Offensive Coordinator: Dave Patenaude, 3rd season

Defensive Coordinator: Andrew Thacker, 3rd season

2021 RESULTS (3-7)

Northern Illinois – Lost 22-21

Kennesaw State – Won 45-17

at Clemson – Lost 14-8

North Carolina – Won 45-22

Pittsburgh – Lost 52-21

at Duke – Won 31-27

at Virginia – Lost 48-40

Virginia Tech – Lost 26-17

at Miami – Lost 33-30

Boston College – Lost 41-30

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Rushing: RB Jahmyr Gibbs – 129 att., 687 yards, 5.3 YPC, 4 TD; QB Jeff Sims – 70 att., 371 yards, 5.3 YPC, 4 TD; RB Jordan Mason – 69 att., 361 yards, 5.2 YPC, 1 TD; RB Dontae Smith – 49 att., 288 yards, 5.9 YPC, 4 TD; QB Jordan Yates – 47 att., 90 yards, 1.9 YPC, 2 TD

Passing: QB Jeff Sims – 113 com., 188 att., 60.1%, 1468 yards, 12 TD, 7 INT, 139.32 rating; QB Jordan Yates – 69 com., 109 att., 63.3%, 739 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT, 134.75 rating

Receiving: RB Jahmyr Gibbs – 35 rec., 474 yards, 13.5 YPC, 2 TD; WR Malachi Carter – 34 rec., 460 yards, 13.5 YPC, 2 TD; WR Kyric McGowan – 33 rec., 454 yards, 13.8 YPC, 7 TD; WR Adonicas Sanders – 26 rec., 342 yards, 13.2 YPC, 3 TD; WR Kalani Norris – 8 rec., 134 yards, 16.8 YPC, 2 TD; WR Nate McCollum – 11 rec., 98 yards, 8.9 YPC, 1 TD

Tackles: LB Quez Jackson – 96; LB Ayinde Eley – 86; DB Juanyeh Thomas – 68; LB Charlie Thomas – 64; DB Tariq Carpenter – 50; DB Wesley Walker – 45; DL Jared Ivey – 31; DB Jaylon King – 31; DL Jordan Domineck - 30

Tackles for Loss: LB Charlie Thomas – 10.0; LB Quez Jackson – 6.0; DL Jared Ivey – 6.0; DB Juanyeh Thomas – 4.5; DL Jordan Domineck – 4.0; DL Kyle Kennard – 3.5; LB Ayinde Eley – 3.5

Sacks: LB Charlie Thomas – 3.0; DL Ja’Quon Griffin – 2.0; DL Kyle Kennard – 2.0; DL Jordan Domineck – 2.0; DL Jared Ivey – 1.5

Interceptions: LB Charlie Thomas – 2; DB Juanyeh Thomas – 1

