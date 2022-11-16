Notre Dame Opponent Insider: First Glance Look At Boston College

The 18th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) will look to finish off their home slate with a win this weekend when it takes on the struggling Boston College Eagles (3-7). It has been a rough season for Boston College, but it is coming off a 21-20 upset victory over NC State, who was ranked 16th last week.

We continue our coverage of this matchup with a first glance look at the Eagles.

Where: Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, Ind.)

When: 2:30 PM ET

Network: NBC/Peacock

Line: Notre Dame -21.0, O/U 45

Let's take a look at the Eagles.

Head Coach - Jeff Hafley (3rd season)

Record: 15-18 overall, 9-16 in ACC play

Hafley came to Boston College with very high expectations. He was in charge of an Ohio State defense that was truly dominant in 2019, and he had a NFL background. Hafley showed early promise, leading the Eagles to a 12-11 record and two bowl eligibility seasons in his first two seasons.

Offensive Coordinator: John McNulty (1st season)

Defensive Coordinator: Tem Lukabu (3rd season)

2022 SCHEDULE/RESULTS (3-7)

Rutgers - Lost 22-21

at Virginia Tech - Lost 27-10

Maine - Won 38-17

at Florida State - Lost 44-14

Louisville - Won 34-33

Clemson - Lost 31-3

at Wake Forest - Lost 43-15

at UConn - Lost 13-3

Duke - Lost 38-31

at NC State - Won 21-20

2022 STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

2022 STATISTICAL LEADERS

Rushing: RB Pat Garwo III - 99 att., 296 yards, 3.0 YPC, 2 TD; RB Alex Broome - 41 att., 199 yards, 4.9 YPC, 1 TD; RB Xavier Coleman - 21 att., 91 yards, 4.3 YPC, 0 TD; WR Zay Flowers - 9 att., 36 yards, 4.0 YPC, 0 TD

Passing: QB Phil Jurkovec - 147 com., 247 att., 59.5%, 1,711 yards, 6.9 YPA, 11 TD, 8 INT, 125.91 rating; QB Emmett Morehead - 77 com., 132 att., 58.3%, 885 yards, 6.7 YPA, 8 TD, 3 INT, 130.10 rating

Receiving: WR Zay Flowers - 67 rec., 921 yards, 13.8 YPC, 10 TD; WR Jaelen Gill - 24 rec., 371 yards, 15.5 YPC, 0 TD; TE George Takacs - 24 rec., 248 yards, 10.3 YPC, 1 TD; WR Joseph Griffin Jr. - 18 rec., 234 yards, 13.0 YPC, 5 TD; RB Pat Garwo - 25 rec., 222 yards, 8.9 YPC, 0 TD; WR Jaden Williams - 11 rec., 170 yards, 15.5 YPC, 2 tD

Tackles: LB Vinny DePalma - 71; LB Kam Arnold - 63; S Jaiden Woodbey - 62; DE Donovan Ezeiruaku - 51; CB Josh DeBerry - 48; LB. Bryce Steele - 44; DT Chibueze Onwuka - 37; S Jason Maitre - 34; CB Elijah Jones - 32

Tackles For Loss: DE Donovan Ezeiruaku - 11.5; DE Marcus Valdez - 6.5; DT Chibueze Onwuka - 6.0; LB Vinny DePalma - 5.5; DE Neto Okpala - 5.5; DT Cam Horsley - 4.5

Sacks: DE Donovan Ezeiruaku - 6.0 ; DE Marcus Valdez - 3.0; LB Jaylen Blackwell - 2.0; DE Neto Okpala - 2.0

Interceptions: LB Kam Arnold - 2, CB Elijah Jones - 2; three tied with 1

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter