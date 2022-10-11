Notre Dame Opponent Insider: First Glance Look At Stanford
Notre Dame (3-2) will look to continue its winning streak this weekend when it hosts the Stanford Cardinal (1-4), who are coming off a last second loss to Oregon State. This is one of Notre Dame's three current rivalries, but lately it's been strongly in favor of the Irish.
We continue our introduction of the 2022 version of the Cardinal with a first glance look at what Stanford has done so far in the season, and who is in charge of the program.
Game Date: Saturday, October 15
Start Time: 7:30 PM ET
Network: NBC
Current Line: Notre Dame -17.0, O/U 53
Let's take a look at Stanford.
HEAD COACH - David Shaw (12th season)
Overall Record: 94-49 overall, 64-35 in conference, 5-5 vs Notre Dame
Shaw's time at Stanford has hit a major rough patch in the last several seasons, but that followed a long stretch of dominance. The offensive coordinator for the Stanford squad that went 12-1 and won the Fiesta Bowl in 2010, Shaw took over as head coach following that campaign. Over the next six seasons the Cardinal won at least 10 games five times.
For context, prior to Shaw's arrival the Cardinal won 10 or more games just four times in the program's history, which goes back to 1891. Shaw's teams were built around a West Coast offense that featured impact running backs, great offensive lines and efficient quarterback play. Stanford's defense was also strong early in his tenure, but that has been an issue of late.
Stanford won three Pac 12 titles during Shaw's tenure in charge (2012, 2013, 2015), finished in the Top 10 rankings three times and won a pair of Rose Bowls (2012, 2015). Overall, Shaw has gone 5-3 in bowl games as the Stanford head coach.
Stanford produced a pair of 2,000-yard running backs during Shaw's tenure (Christian McCaffrey rushed for 2,019 yards in 2015, Bryce Love rushed for 2,118 yards in 2017).
Offensive Coordinator - Tavita Pritchard (5th season)
Defensive Coordinator - Lance Anderson (9th season)
2022 RESULT (1-4 overall, 0-4 Pac-12)
Colgate - Won 41-10
USC - Lost 41-28
at Washington - Lost 40-22
at Oregon - Lost 44-27
Oregon State - Lost 28-27
at Notre Dame
Arizona State
at UCLA
Washington State
at Utah
at California
BYU
2022 STATISTICAL OVERVIEW
2022 STATISTICAL LEADERS
Rushing: RB Casey Filkins - 82 att., 339 yards, 4.1 YPC, 3 TD; RB EJ Smith - 30 att., 206 yards, 6.9 YPC, 3 TD (2 games, injured); TE Benjamin Yurosek - 1 att., 50 yards
Passing: QB Tanner McKee - 98 com., 154 att., 63.6%, 1,249 yards, 10 TD, 5 INT, 146.70 rating; QB Ari Patu - 5 com., 8 att., 62.5%, 59 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Receiving: WR Michael Wilson - 17 rec., 352 yards, 20.7 YPC, 4 TD; WR Elijah Higgins - 19 rec., 215 yards, 11.3 YPC, 1 TD; WR Brycen Tremayne - 14 rec., 178 yards, 12.7 YPC, 2 TD; RB Casey Filkins - 12 rec., 157 yards, 13.1 YPC, 1 TD; TE Benjamin Yurosek - 15 rec., 134 yards, 8.9 YPC, 0 TD
Tackles: LB Devani Damuni - 34; S Kendall Williamson - 32; S Patrick Fields - 26; LB Ricky Miezan - 25; DE David Bailey - 22; LB Jacob Magnum-Farrar - 21; S Jonathan McGill - 20
Tackles For Loss: DE David Bailey - 4.5; LB Ricky Miezan - 4.0; DT Tobin Phillips - 3.0; S Patrick Fields - 3.0; DE Stephen Herron - 2.5; S Jonathan McGill - 2.5
Sacks: DT Tobin Phillips - 2.5; LB Ricky Miezan - 2.0; S Patrick Fields - 2.0; DE Stephen Herron - 1.5; DE David Bailey - 1.5
Interceptions: LB Tristan Sinclair - 1; S Kendall Williamson - 1
