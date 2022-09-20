Notre Dame Opponent Insider: First Glance Look At The North Carolina Tar Heels

Notre Dame (1-2) got on the board this past weekend when it defeated the California Golden Bears, who came into the game undefeated. Notre Dame's next opponent - the North Carolina Tar Heels - also come in with an unblemished record at 3-0.

North Carolina and Cal are polar opposites, as the Bears were a strong defensive while, while the Tar Heels are the most explosive offense in the ACC and one of the top offensive units in the country.

Game Date: Saturday, October 24

Start Time: 3:30 PM ET

Network: ABC

Current Line: Notre Dame -1.0, O/U 58.5

We kick off game week coverage with a first glance look at North Carolina.

HEAD COACH - Mack Brown (14th season)

Overall Record: 268-139-1

UNC Record: 93-63-1

Mack Brown returned to North Carolina prior to the 2019 season, ending his retirement that began back in 2013. Brown is in his secod stint in Chapel Hill. His first came from 1988-1997. After going 1-10 in his first two seasons, Brown eventually built the Tar Heels into a Top 10 program.

He left North Carolina for Texas, where he went 158-48 in 16 seasons. Brown led the Longhorns to the 2005 national championship and they were the runners up in 2009. Texas finished in the Top 10 seven times during his tenure, including five Top 5 finishes.

Brown had just one losing season in 16 years with the Longhorns.

He retired following the 2013 season and got into broadcasting, but the opportunity to return to North Carolina was enough to bring Brown out of retirement. Brown has taken the Tar Heels to a bowl game in each of his first three seasons.

Offensive Coordinator: Phil Longo (4th season)

Defensive Coordinator: Gene Chizik (1st season)

2022 RESULTS (3-0 overall)

Florida A&M - Won 56-24

at Appalachian State - Won 63-61

at Georgia State - Won 35-28

Notre Dame

Virginia Tech

at Miami (Fla.)

at Duke

Pittsburgh

at Virginia

at Wake Forest

Georgia Tech

NC State

2022 STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

2022 STATISTICAL LEADERS

Rushing: RB Omarion Hampton - 38 carries, 228 yards, 6.0 YPC, 5 TD; QB Drake Maye - 26 carries, 146 yards, 5.6 YPC, 1 TD; RB Caleb Hood - 10 carries, 98 yards, 9.8 YPC, 0 TD; RB George Pettaway - 15 carries, 87 yards, 5.8 YPC, 2 TD



Passing: QB Drake Maye - 72 com., 97 att., 74.2%, 930 yards, 11 TD, 1 INT, 190.12 rating

Receiving: WR Kobe Paysour - 14 rec., 172 yards, 12.3 YPC, 2 TD; TE Kamari Morales - 8 rec., 135 yards, 16.9 YPC, 2 TD; TE Bryson Nesbit - 9 rec., 116 yards, 12.9 YPC, 1 TD; TE John Copenhaver - 4 rec., 108 yards, 27.0 YPC, 0 TD; WR Josh Downs - 9 rec., 78 yards, 8.7 YPC, 2 TD (1 game)

Tackles: LB Cedric Gray - 34 tackles; LB Power Echols - 26 tackles; S Gio Biggers - 16 tackles; CB Storm Duck - 14 tackles; S Cam'Ron Kelly - 14 tackles; DB DeAndre Boykins - 12 tackles; DE Desmond Evans - 12 tackles; DE Kaimon Rucker - 11 tackles; OLB Noah Taylor - 10 tackles

Tackles For Loss: DE Kaimon Rucker - 4; OLB Noah Taylor - 3; LB Cedric Gray - 2; LB Power Echols - 2; DB DeAndre Boykins - 1



Sacks: OLB Noah Taylor - 2.5; DE Kaimon Rucker - 2; LB Power Echols - 1

Interceptions:

Irish Breakdown Content

