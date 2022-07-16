Notre Dame Places Four On Sporting News Preseason All-American Squad

Sporting News released its 2022 preseason All-American squad and Notre Dame was well represented. Notre Dame placed four players on the All-American squad on Bill Bender's list.

Notre Dame had three players on the first team and another on the second team.

Junior tight end Michael Mayer made the first team list.

"Mayer and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers are the top returning tight ends, but we're giving the slight edge to the Notre Dame leader who put up 71 catches for 840 yards and seven TDs last season. Mayer was especially dominant in the Irish's last four games last year, with 26 catches on 32 targets for 347 yards and four TDs." - Bender

Fifth-year senior offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson was Notre Dame's second offensive player to earn first-team honors.

"Patterson is arguably the most-reliable offensive lineman in the FBS. He logged 918 snaps at center for the Irish, and the three-year starter has not allowed a sack for his career. That makes him a viable candidate for the Rimington Trophy this season and the leader of a Notre Dame offense that takes flight with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees." - Bender

Senior end Isaiah Foskey was the lone representative from the Irish defense to make the first team squad.

"Foskey bypassed the NFL Draft for one more season with the Irish, and that's a problem for opposing offensive lines. Foskey, at 6-4 and 257 pounds, has a massive frame and used that to compile 10 sacks and six forced fumbles in 2021. That disruption will continue with new coach Marcus Freeman and defensive coordinator Al Golden." - Bender

Transfer safety Brandon Joseph earned second team honors fro the Irish.

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players on the list with five, with Notre Dame coming in next with their four. Ohio State only had four position players on the list, as their fifth All-America selection was placekicker Noah Ruggles.

The Irish had more players on the list than both Georgia (3) and Clemson (3).

Only Alabama (5) had more players on the first team All-Americans than Notre Dame's three. Ohio State had just two players on the first team list.

