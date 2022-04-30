Notre Dame Players Hope To Hear Their Named Called In Final Day Of The Draft

A number of former Notre Dame players are hoping to hear their name called in the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft

The first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft have concluded and so far just one former Notre Dame standout has heard his name called. That would be safety Kyle Hamilton, who was picked in the first round with the No. 14 overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens.

A number of former Notre Dame players are hoping to hear their name called on the final day of the draft, which begins today at noon (eastern).

Here is a list of the players that are hoping to hear their name called.

KYREN WILLIAMS, RUNNING BACK

Williams left Notre Dame with two seasons of eligibility remaining, which followed back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. The former Irish standout has good film and he's a quality all-around back, with one of the best pass game skillsets in the draft at running back. His lack of ideal size was combined with a poor testing performance, which has apparently driven down his draft stock.

Six running backs have been selected so far and ESPN ranks Williams as the 8th best remaining back on the board. Williams has been projected in rounds four and five in full draft mocks leading up to this weekend. Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) had him going in round four while Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) had him in round five.

KEVIN AUSTIN, WIDE RECEIVER

Austin is a very intriguing player that possesses outstanding physical tools (size, speed, explosiveness) and some flashes of big time ability (18.5 yards per catch in 2021) with some really ugly film. Austin has all the physical tools of a day two pick, but his overall lack of nuance at wide receiver combines with his injury history/lack of experience to drop him down further than his talent should dictate.

I've seen Austin slated as high as round four and even saw one mock from CBS Sports that him going undrafted. He'll need a team willing to take a chance on his athleticism and potential. The good news is 17 wide receivers were taken in the first three rounds, which should push Austin up draft boards. He is the 8th best remaining wide receiver on the board for ESPN.

JACK COAN, QUARTERBACK

Coan had a very strong finish to the 2021 season and he's had an impressive offseason leading up to the draft. He's experienced, he is a high character player and he has the traits you want in a quality backup quarterback. I've seen him mocked as high as the fourth round (Vinnie Iyer) and I've seen him go as long as round six.

The concerning news for Coan, in my view, is that only four quarterbacks were selected in the first three rounds and there are guys like Sam Howell (North Carolina), Carson Strong (Nevada) and Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky) are still available. That doesn't mean Coan can't go ahead of those players, but he'll need to hope that an early day three run starts on quarterbacks.

MYRON TAGOVAILOA-AMOSA, DEFENSIVE LINE

Tagovailoa-Amosa spent most of his Notre Dame career playing inside, but his body is better suited for the edge. He's a quality run defender that could play in a four-down and possibly as a rotational role in a three-down look. Tagovailoa-Amosa has tremendous leadership and was a well-respected team captain for the Irish.

Most of the mock drafts have him either in round seven or undrafted, but ESPN has him as the 9th best remaining defensive end in the draft after 13 were picked in the first three rounds.

KURT HINISH, DEFENSIVE TACKLE

I've only seen Hinish projected as an undrafted free agent, and to make matters worse only five interior players have been selected through three rounds. Hinish is very experienced and was a high-motor two-time captain for Notre Dame. Despite a strong Pro Day performance there isn't a lot of buzz about Hinish being picked. Hopefully a team or two falls in love with his motor, experience, work ethic and character and decides to pick him.

DREW WHITE

White posted quality athletic numbers at Notre Dame's Pro Day and he was a team captain. The Florida native is a three-year starter for the Irish who racked up 199 tackles and 21.5 tackles for loss during his career. He's a high character player and a leader, but his lack of size and injury history have him projected as an undrafted free agent.

