Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Victory Over Boston College

Notre Dame (8-3) won its fifth straight game with a convincing 44-0 win over Boston College (3-8). If not for a huge snow storm hitting the area in the second half the Irish likely would have poured it on even more.

It was a quality win for the Irish, who will likely rise several spots in the College Football Playoff rankings on Thursday. In a game this dominant there will be a lot of standouts, but three players stood above the rest.

OFFENSE - Logan Diggs, Running Back

Stats: 15 carries, 122 yards, 8.1 YPC, 1 TD / 1 catch, 28 yards

Runners Up: Offensive line, TE Michael Mayer, RB Audric Estime

I thought long and hard about naming the entire offensive line as the players of the game, but Diggs earned this honor. Yes, the holes where there, but Diggs played at a very high level in the win. He ran with very good authority, hitting the holes quickly and making smart cuts. Diggs kicked the game off with a 51-yard run, hitting the open hole quickly and then making a second level defender miss before capping the run off with a physical stiff arm.

Diggs had an impressive catch for a wheel route that went for 28 yards and he showed grittiness on his only touchdown, which was a play he was initially stopped before pushing his way forward for the score.

The sophomore from Louisiana did a little bit of everything for Notre Dame and he was the brightest light on a day when the Irish had plenty of standouts.

DEFENSE - Benjamin Morrison, Cornerback

Stats: 1 tackles, 3 interceptions

Runners Up: CB Cam Hart, DT Howard Cross III, LB JD Bertrand

There was no question who the defensive player of the game was going to be, as Morrison won his second POTG honor in November. Like Diggs, Morrison set the tone immediately. Boston College challenged him deep on the first play of the game, but Morrison was in perfect position and forced an incompletion. Two plays later the Eagles went back at Morrison, but he beat the BC wideout inside and stepped in front of the hurried throw from quarterback Emmett Morehead.

Later in the first quarter the Eagles put together their first (and only) drive of the first half thanks to a 39-yard catch and throw to star wideout Zay Flowers. On the next play the Eagles once again tried to challenge Morrison, but the result was the same. He was perfectly placed on wideout Joseph Griffin before looking back, finding the ball and hauling down his fourth interception of the season.

Boston College recovered a Notre Dame special teams fumble early in the third quarter, but the Eagles couldn't capitalize thanks to Morrison. The Eagles tried setting up a screen on the second play of the ensuing drive, but Morrison read a screen well and when the ball went over the head of the back the Irish freshman was in position to pick it off.

Notre Dame turned Morrison's three interceptions into 17 points.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Blake Grupe, Kicker

Stats: 3-3 field goals (46, 41, 26), 5-5 extra points

Grupe has been quite inconsistent this season, but he was quite good in his final collegiate home game. Despite snowy and windy conditions, Grupe nailed all three of his field goal attempts and all five extra points. Two of his field goals were 40+ yards and helped the Irish pull away from the Eagles.

I wanted to give the honor to Matt Salerno due to his long return, but his fumble negated that. But his return really was impressive, and I was happy to see Salerno get that opportunity.

