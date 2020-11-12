PODCAST: Notre Dame vs. Boston College Preview
The second-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-0) get back out on the road this weekend to take on the Boston College Eagles (5-3). Notre Dame will look to build on its current 13-game winning streak.
Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell dive into analysis of the matchup between the Irish and Eagles.
The breakdown begins with a big-picture discussion of this matchup, and what's at stake for Notre Dame coming off its monumental upset of Clemson. That is followed up by a dive into the BC offense, BC defense and the matchups and keys to success for Notre Dame on both sides of the ball.
Notre Dame Depth Chart
Boston College Depth Chart
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. BC
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. BC
Midweek Musings: Notre Dame vs. BC Edition - Offense
Midweek Musings: Notre Dame vs. BC Edition - Defense
Notre Dame Opponent Insider: Talking BC With AJ Black
Beating Boston College Means Stopping Phil Jurkovec
Brian Kelly Talks About Phil Jurkovec
Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson, Ian Book, Phil Jurkovec and Pat Narduzzi
Notre Dame Gets An Opportunity For Redemption vs. BC
