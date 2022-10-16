Notre Dame Post-Game Show: Breaking Down The Loss To Stanford

Notre Dame fell to 3-3 after a stunning 16-14 loss to Stanford. The Irish came into the game riding a three game win streak in 2022, and a three game win streak over the Cardinal. Stanford had lost 11 straight games against FBS opponents, but the Irish still fell to the Cardinal.

Following the game the Irish Breakdown team got together to discuss the loss from every angle

Early on we discuss how much of the team's performance lies at the feet of head coach Marcus Freeman, and later we discuss some of the troubling comments he made following the game.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was a primary topic of conversation in the game. The offensive game plan and play-calling in the game was incredibly problematic. We broke down the issues we had with both throughout the show. Quarterback Drew Pyne had a rough game, and we discuss some of his issues, but much of the problem was the game plan and what Pyne was asked to do.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden also had his fair share of issues in the game, and the Irish linebackers continue to struggle.

Those are just some of the issues that we discussed in the show.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter