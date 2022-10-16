Skip to main content

Notre Dame Post-Game Show: Breaking Down The Loss To Stanford

Irish Breakdown discusses Notre Dame's stunning loss to Stanford

Notre Dame fell to 3-3 after a stunning 16-14 loss to Stanford. The Irish came into the game riding a three game win streak in 2022, and a three game win streak over the Cardinal. Stanford had lost 11 straight games against FBS opponents, but the Irish still fell to the Cardinal.

Following the game the Irish Breakdown team got together to discuss the loss from every angle

Early on we discuss how much of the team's performance lies at the feet of head coach Marcus Freeman, and later we discuss some of the troubling comments he made following the game. 

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was a primary topic of conversation in the game. The offensive game plan and play-calling in the game was incredibly problematic. We broke down the issues we had with both throughout the show. Quarterback Drew Pyne had a rough game, and we discuss some of his issues, but much of the problem was the game plan and what Pyne was asked to do.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden also had his fair share of issues in the game, and the Irish linebackers continue to struggle.

Those are just some of the issues that we discussed in the show.

