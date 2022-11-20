Post-Game Show: Breaking Down The Dominant Notre Dame Win Over Boston College

No. 18 Notre Dame (8-3) won its fifth straight game with a convincing 44-0 victory over Boston College. It was Notre Dame's ninth straight win over the Eagles. Notre Dame dominated the game from start to finish, out-gaining Boston College 437-173.

Following the win the Irish Breakdown staff got together to discuss what we saw.

The show begins with a big picture look at the team, and what we saw from the team from a focus, emotion and dominance standpoint. A knock on Notre Dame all season has been playing to the level of its competition, which means not playing well against the inferior opponents.

That was not the case with this matchup, as the Fighting Irish put BC away early.

During the show we discussed the game plan and play-calling of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who did many of the things we wanted to see from the offense. Mixing up personnel groupings, using all of his backs and getting the ball out to the perimeter were just some of the things we liked.

Using the three-headed running back monster of Logan Diggs (122 yards), Audric Estime (71 yards) and Chris Tyree (50 yards) in the run and pass game was quite impressive. We also broke down the play of Drew Pyne, discussing the things we didn't like and some of the clutch plays Pyne did make.

Defensively, coordinator Al Golden put together a strong game plan as well. We break down the aspects we really liked, including the faith he put in his cornerbacks. Senior Cam Hart and Benjamin Morrison certainly rewarded that faith with outstanding performances. Morrison was especially brilliant, intercepting three passes in the win.

